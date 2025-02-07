Madison Keys’ return to action following her Australian Open title has once again been pushed back as she has withdrawn from another tournament, but there is good news on the ranking points front.

The American produced an astonishing run at the season-opening Grand Slam to win her maiden major title as she defeated a host of top players en route to lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park.

Keys defeated 10th seed Danielle Collins, sixth seed Elena Rybakina, 19th seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Iga Swiatek to reach her second Slam final – saving a match point during her three-set win over the world No 2 in the last four.

The final against two-time defending champion and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka also went the distance and it was the American who held firm.

Keys – who also won the Adelaide International at the start of the year – played the Australian Open with a heavily strapped left thigh.

She was due to feature in next week’s Qatar Open, but that leg problem was a bit more serious than initially thought and withdrew because of a hamstring injury, which has influenced event markets on SmartBettingGuide.com.

The Dubai Tennis Championships was next on her calendar, but organisers have now also confirmed that the 29-year-old won’t play due to her leg injury.

Keys is now set to only return to action at the Indian Wells Open at the beginning of March as she also won’t feature at the ATX Open at the end of February due to the WTA’s top-10 rule.

The 29-year-old was initially on the entry list of the Texas tournament, but had to withdraw after rising to No 7 in the WTA Rankings as only one top-10 player can enter a WTA 250 event.

She was outside the top 20 when her entry was confirmed with Jessica Pegula the other top-10 player in the field, but Keys surged up the rankings after picking up 2000 points at the Australian Open, forcing organisers to make an unpopular decision.

Despite her inactivity, there is good news for Keys as she doesn’t have any points to defend in the coming weeks.

The American missed the first two months of the 2024 season as she struggled with a shoulder injury with her first tournament last year the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells where she reached the third round.

She only has 185 points to defend at the Sunshine Double as she lost in the round of 16 at the Miami Open while those around her in the rankings are set to drop a lot more points.