Coco Gauff’s game style and her ability to come up clutch in big finals could give her the edge over Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open final, according to former world No 7 Danielle Collins.

Ahead of Saturday’s WTA 1000 final in Florida, the two have met on 12 occasions with their head-to-head record tied at six wins each with Sabalenka winning their most recent encounter in the round-robin stage of the 2025 WTA Finals last November.

But Gauff has managed to win their two most important meetings as she beat the Belarusian in the final of the 2023 US Open and in the showpiece match at Roland Garros in 2025.

Top seed Sabalenka – who is looking to complete the Sunshine Double after winning the Indian Wells Open two weeks ago – booked her place in the final by overpowering world No 2 Elena Rybakina while Gauff was equally impressive during her two-set win over Karolina Muchova.

The pair have contrasting styles with Sabalenka known for her raw power while her American rival’s ability to chase down lost causes is second to none on the WTA Tour.

2024 Miami Open champion Collins explained on the Tennis Channel why Gauff will be a difficult opponent for four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka.

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“They have split those matches, but Coco has come up clutch in some of those finals. I think Coco, with her game style, she has the capability to make Sabalenka come up with a lot of errors,” she said.

“And also, she forces Sablaneka to have to play outside of her strike zone, which she doesn’t like to do. Coco’s ball tends to get above the shoulder of some of these players, especially with the hot, humid conditions here and how the ball goes through the courts. Courts are bouncy, the ball goes up high, and it’s hard for Sabalenka to be able to generate a lot of power from there.

“She still plays with some incredible power, I have to say, but that’s just something I have noticed in their previous matchups.

“I think Coco also does a really good job when she is on the run, throwing in some slices, she scraps out some of these points. Coco is arguably the best mover on tour so it’s going to be hard for Sabalenka.

“Now Sabalenka is No 1 in the world, it’s also a tough matchup for Coco. Coco is going to have to play her game, she is going to have to serve well, return well, do all of the things, but she is certainly capable of doing that with what we have seen out here this week from her.”