Americans Jessica Pegula and Hailey Baptiste are the latest players to exit the Miami Open and the latter is set for a big boost in the rankings on the back of her run to the quarter-final.

World No 5 Pegula started well against Elena Rybakina as she won the opening set, but eventually went down in 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 as the two-time Grand Slam winner claimed her fifth consecutive win over the American.

“It sucks when you feel – you win more points and you lose the match,” Pegula said. “Like, what do you really tell yourself? When you look at ‘What can I do differently?’

“Obviously, there’s some things I think I can still do differently, but …I almost rather, like, just get killed – 2 and 2 – instead of being like ‘Oh, you played great. And you served well, and you won more points, but you lost, and that’s just frustrating.'”

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Baptiste, on the other hand, went down 6-4, 6-4 against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but she had her chances early on as she had break points in games one and three of the opening set before a single break gave the Belarusian the set.

After trading breaks midway during the second set, Sabalenka wrapped up the match with a break in game 10.

There are contrasting fortunes for Pegula and Baptiste in terms of ranking points earned/dropped during their Miami Open runs.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Miami

Pegula finished runner-up to Sabalenka in the 2025 edition of the Miami Open and, with the WTA using a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, the American will leave Florida in the red in terms of points.

Players drop points they earned during the corresponding period 12 months ago at the start of the tournament and they then earn points for round-by-round progression.

Pegula thus dropped 650 points after reaching the final last year, but earned only 215 for her appearance in the quarter-final, putting her on -435.

There is good news for the 32-year-old as she will remain at No 5 in the WTA Rankings as her immediate challenger, Amanda Anisimova, lost earlier in the tournament.

Baptiste was a big winner as she reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career with her previous best a couple of third-round appearances.

The American beat Tatjana Maria, 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova, ninth seed Elena Svitolina and 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the last eight before going down to Sabalenka.

Baptiste has added 150 points to her overall tally as she was defending 65 points after losing in the third round a year ago.

The 24-year-old has surged 12 places to a new career-high No 33 in the Live Rankings on the back of her quarter-final appearance.

Prize Money Earned

Pegula had already earned $1,742,943 so far this year before hitting a ball in Miami as she won the Dubai Tennis Championships while her career tally sat at $23,610,578.

The American has added $193,645 to her total.

For Baptiste, the $193,645 is a big boost as she had earned $381,921 in 2026 with her career earnings just over $2,9m.