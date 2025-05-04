The fifth WTA 1000 event on the 2025 calendar has been completed and Aryna Sabalenka was the big winner as she won her third Madrid Open title.

With it came a big winner’s cheque and a healthy points haul that will give her an even bigger lead in the WTA Rankings while runner-up Coco Gauff edged closer to second-place Iga Swiatek in the standings.

World No 1 Sabalenka’s ninth WTA 1000 trophy helped her to take her overall title tally to 20, which puts her sixth on the list of active players with the most titles with Venus Williams leading the way on 49.

She is well adrift in terms of the all-time list as Martina Navratilova sits on 167, Chris Evert 157 and Steffi Graf 107.

The Belarusian, though, produced another dominant run in the Spanish capital as she dropped only one set en route to the title and that was in the third round against Elise Mertens.

The three-time Grand Slam winner also beat Anna Blinkova, Peyton Stearns, Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina before claiming a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Gauff in the final.

WTA Points Earned In Madrid

WTA 1000 title winners earn 1,000 points, but Sabalenka effectively only added 350 points to her total as she was defending 650 from her runners-up finish in 2024.

That, though, was still good enough to help her to become only the third player after Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek to pass the 11,000-point barrier since 2009 as she moved to 11,118 points.

Finalists are awarded 650 points and Gauff went home with 530 points as she dropped 120 from last year.

Swiatek and Svitolina were the two semi-finalists with 390 points on offer, but the former was -610 as she was the defending champion while the Ukrainian added 380 as she lost in the second round 12 months ago.

Kostyuk, Moyuka Uchijima, Mirra Andreeva and Madison Keys (-175) exited the tournament in the quarter-final stage with 215 points on the spell. Kostyuk earned 205, Uchijima 107, Andreeva 0 (she also reached the last eight in 2024) and Keys was -175 as the American was a semi-finalist last year.

World No 3 Jessica Pegula (+65), No 6 Jasmine Paolini(-55) and No 10 Elena Rybakina (-325) lost in the third round and they all dropped points.

Meanwhile, youngsters Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala both lost in the second round and the former added 25 points to her tally while Eala was 0 as she lost at the same stage last year.

WTA Money Earned In Madrid

Sabalenka walked away with €985,030 (roughly $1,11m) for her efforts over the fortnight as she took her 2025 earnings to just over $4m while her career earnings are now more than $34m.

Runner-up Gauff earned €523,870 (about $592,000) and her earnings for the year grew to $2m.

Swiatek and Svitolina each earned €291,040 while quarter-finalist Kostyuk, Uchijima, Andreeva and Keys received €165,680. It is a big total for Uchijima as the Japanese star had earned only $297,424 so far this year while her career earnings was $1,371,973 before the event.

Raducanu and Eala eached received €30,895 following their second-round exits. Just over a month ago Eala earned $332,160 for her run to the semi-final of the Miami Open while Raducanu’s biggest cheque to date was the $2,500,000 she earned for winning the 2021 US Open.