WTA Tour stars are among the biggest women’s sports stars in the world, but what players have generated the most interest on social media?

Here, using Instagram and HypeAuditor, we look at the 10 most-followed players on the social media site, as of November 2025.

We are only factoring active players on this list, which is why the likes of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, and Sania Mirza are not featured.

10) Bianca Andreescu — 779k followers

Andreescu stunned the tennis world in 2019 with her runs to two WTA 1000 titles and the US Open, cementing her place as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

The ensuing years have not been kind to the Canadian, with the 25-year-old facing repeated injuries, though she remains a popular figure — shown by an impressive haul of 779,000 followers on Instagram.

9) Paula Badosa — 1.29m followers

One of the leading stars of recent years, Badosa reached a career-high world No 2 in 2022 and is the winner of four WTA titles, as well as an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2025.

The former Indian Wells champion’s star power is highlighted by a strong 1.29 million Instagram followers, ranking her inside the top 10 of active WTA stars.

8) Ons Jabeur — 1.35m followers

One of the most important figures in the sport in recent years, tennis trailblazer Jabeur has become a pioneer for both Tunisian and Arab tennis.

A former world No 2 and three-time Grand Slam finalist, the 31-year-old — who took an extended break from the sport this July — has an impressive 1.35 million followers on the site.

7) Elina Svitolina – 1.7m followers

One of the most consistent players of the past decade, with 18 WTA titles — and three Grand Slam semi-finals to her name — Svitolina has won fans across the globe in recent years, especially due to her steadfast support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Hugely popular among tennis fans, the former world No 3’s 1.7 million Instagram followers ranks her seventh among active players.

6) Venus Williams — 2m followers

A true tennis icon, seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams made a memorable return to court in 2025, competing at three tournaments across the US hard-court summer.

The American has two million followers on Instagram, ranking her sixth among active WTA stars on the social media site.

5) Coco Gauff — 2.28m followers

Recently named one of the most marketable figures in sport, two-time Grand Slam singles champion Gauff is already one of the biggest stars in tennis, aged only 21.

With a staggering 2.28 million followers on Instagram, it is clear that she has the fan base to match her incredible achievements in the sport.

4) Iga Swiatek — 2.34m followers

Arguably the leading tennis player of her generation, Swiatek’s six Grand Slam singles titles and 125 weeks at world No 1 mark her as a great of the sport.

A huge star both across her home nation of Poland and across the globe, her 2.34 million followers on Instagram rank her fourth among active WTA players.

3) Naomi Osaka — 2.91m followers

A major star both in and out of tennis, Osaka has become one of the most popular and talked-about players in the sport, with an ability to transcend the game.

That is highlighted by her huge social media following, with the four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 followed by 2.91 million people on Instagram.

2) Emma Raducanu — 2.93m followers

Raducanu stunned the tennis world with her historic run to the US Open title in 2021 and, while her career has not been straightforward since then, her star power continues to rise.

Approaching three million Instagram followers, the Brit is the second-most followed active WTA player on the site.

1) Aryna Sabalenka — 3.84m followers

Comfortably out in front is Sabalenka, with an impressive 3.84 million followers to her name on Instagram.

The reigning world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam singles champion is known for her strong social media presence and regularly posts on the site, and is closing in on the four-million milestone.

