The 2025 Ningbo Open will boast an impressive line-up as it will feature four of this year’s WTA 1000 champions and six former Grand Slam winners.

The 28-player singles draw tournament will run from October 13 to 19 at the Ningbo (Yinzhou) Tennis Center in China with world No 4 and reigning China Open champion Amanda Anisimova the headline act.

Anisimova has been one of the standout players on the WTA Tour this year as she finished runner-up at the US Open and Wimbledon while she also won the Qatar Open in February.

She will be joined in the main draw by fellow 2025 WTA 1000 champions Mirra Andreeva (Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells Open), Jasmine Paolini (Italian Open) and Victoria Mboko (Canadian Open).

The five Grand Slam champions are Jelena Ostapenko (2017 French Open), Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open), Barbora Krejcikova (2021 French Open and 2024 Wimbledon) Emma Raducanu (2021 US Open), Elena Rybakina (2022 Wimbledon) and Marketa Vondrousova (2023 Wimbledon).

The draw is set for Friday, October 10 and there will no doubt be some interesting first-round match-ups with the likes of Rybakina, Mboko, Ostapenko, Kenin, Krejcikova, Raducanu and Vondrousova won’t have a bye.

WTA Ranking Points On Offer In Ningbo

The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament and the top four seeds will receive byes into the second round.

Players who reach the final will play five matches with the exception of the top four seeds as they can potentially only feature in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The last player standing will earn 500 points, although in terms of ranking permutations, they won’t necessarily add the full 500 points to their tally in the WTA Rankings.

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings so players will defend/drop points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

Example: Andreeva finished runner-up to Daria Kasatkina in 2024 so she will defend 325 points. If she wins this year’s title, she will add “only” 175 points to her tally (500-325).

Full points breakdown:

First round: 1 point

Round of 16: 60 points

Quarter-finalists: 108 points

Semi-finalists: 195 points

Runner-up: 325 points

Champion: 500 points

Prize Money On Offer

Kasatkina – who won’t defend her trophy as she has ended her 2025 season early – earned $142,000 last year for her title run while Andreeva picked up a cheque of $87,655 for her efforts.

Prize money for the 2025 tournament has increased with the total financial commitment for the event $1,064,510.

Full prize money breakdown:

First round: $11,300

Round of 16: $15,700

Quarter-finalists: $28,695

Semi-finalists: $59,000

Runner-up: $101,000

Champion: $164,000