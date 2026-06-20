The women’s seeds for Wimbledon 2026 are all but confirmed as it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for organisers ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.

With the cutoff date for the seeds based on the WTA Rankings of 22 June, this week’s WTA 500 Berlin Open and WTA 250 Nottingham Open as well as the lower-tiered WTA 125K tournaments, are the final events where points count towards Wimbledon.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was always assured of being the top seed at SW19 as she had a big enough lead over Elena Rybakina, irrespective of their performances in Berlin.

Having been top of the rankings since October 2024, the four-time Grand Slam winner will headline the draw sheet of a major for a seventh Slam in a row while Rybakina will be the second seed for the second time in her career following her rise to No 2 in March this year.

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The top 9 seeds were decided before this week’s tournaments as Rybakina is followed by defending champion Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

Pegula has reached the semi-final in Berlin, but even a title run won’t be enough to move up the rankings.

With world No 9 Victoria Mboko ruled out of Wimbledon due to injury, a place in the top 10 has opened up and Belinda Bencic currently occupies that spot, but she can still be overtaken by Linda Noskova, who has reached the last four in Germany. Noskova, though, needs to win the title to move up.

Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk (12th), Naomi Osaka (15th) and Iva Jovic (16th) are also secured of their positions.

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska needed a wildcard to secure her entry at Wimbledon as she was still outside the top 100 at the time of the entry list cutoff, but she finds herself in the unique position of being seeded.

The world No 21 Pole is only the second player after Patty Schnaider in 2004 to earn a wildcard entry and be seeded (20th) at Wimbledon.

Emma Navarro (24th), Marie Bouzkova (25th) and Ann Li (29th) are still jostling for their final positions as they are still in action in Nottingham.

World No 30 Hailey Baptiste was also due to be seeded, but she will also be missing due to a knee injury, giving some players a boost.

Alex Eala’s incredible run at the Berlin Open has seen her surge five places up the rankings to No 30 so she is set to be seeded 29th and will be followed by Emma Raducanu, Donna Vekic and Katerina Siniakova.

The chasing pack have all lost already this week so can no longer make up ground, but Jelena Ostapenko, Cristina Bucsa and Barbora Krejcikova are next in line should there be any withdrawals.

Projected WTA Wimbledon seedings:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Coco Gauff

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Karolina Muchova

10. Belinda Bencic

11. Marta Kostyuk

12. Linda Noskova

13. Jasmine Paolini

14. Naomi Osaka

15. Diana Shnaider

16. Iva Jovic

17. Sorana Cirstea

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Anna Kalinskaya

20. Maja Chwalinska

21. Leylah Fernandez

22. Clara Tauson

23. Elise Mertens

24. Madison Keys

25. Emma Navarro

26. Marie Bouzkova

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Ann Li

29. Alex Eala

30. Emma Raducanu

31. Donna Vekic

32. Katerina Siniakova