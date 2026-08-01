Serena Williams’ former coach believes Victoria Mboko has the ‘skill’ to win a Grand Slam title one day, but argues that rival Alex Eala’s game will ‘never’ allow her to achieve the same feat without major improvements.

Over the past 12 months, Mboko and Eala have emerged as two of the brightest young stars on the WTA Tour, with both enjoying breakthrough campaigns that have propelled them up the rankings.

The Canadian captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Montreal last season, while the Filipina has arguably been the more consistent performer this year, compiling six victories over Top 10 opponents.

Just three weeks ago, Eala became the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a Grand Slam after advancing to the last 16 at Wimbledon.

Mboko recently partnered Serena Williams in the women’s doubles event at Queen’s Club, marking the American legend’s return to professional tennis. However, the Canadian suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in her left knee during the singles competition.

The injury forced Mboko to retire from the tournament before withdrawing from Wimbledon, the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. She has also opted to miss the season’s final Grand Slam, the US Open.

Most significantly, Mboko is set to lose the 1,000 ranking points she earned by winning the Canadian Open in 2025, where she defeated four Grand Slam champions during an extraordinary title run.

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Williams during her final US Open in 2022 and has also worked alongside her during her recent comeback, weighed in on the long-term prospects of both rising stars.

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“Eala’s serve will never win her a Grand Slam,” Stubbs said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

“I know people could say the same about Angie Kerber, but I feel that’s what’s holding Eala back.

“I think it’s also what’s holding Jessica Pegula back. Pegula’s second serve is very vulnerable against players who hit the ball hard. I still hope she can win a Grand Slam, but right now I simply don’t see it happening.

“Once Victoria Mboko recovers from her injury, I believe she has the skill, the audacity and the confidence needed to win one. She doesn’t get nervous – she just goes for it. There are still many parts of her game she can improve, especially her serve, and technically her forehand can get even better.

“But it’s her confidence that makes me believe in her.

“Hopefully, once she recovers from this knee injury, she can win a Grand Slam over the next few years.”

Eala and Mboko have faced each other twice, including once on the ITF junior circuit.

Their first meeting came at the 2022 US Open girls’ tournament, where Eala claimed a 6-1, 7-6(5) victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Mboko gained revenge last season at the Hong Kong Open, recovering from a set down to defeat the Filipina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the pair’s first meeting on the WTA Tour.