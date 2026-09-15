World No 3 Jessica Pegula will headline the 2026 Singapore Open with Mirra Andreeva and Alexandra Eala also among the players who will feature at the WTA 500 tournament.

With the 2026 Grand Slam season done and dusted following the conclusion of the US Open, the focus switches back to WTA Tour action and most top stars will only return to action next week.

This year’s Singapore Open marks only the second edition of the tournament following its debut in 2025, but there have been a couple of changes as it has shifted in the calendar and received a status upgrade.

Last year it was staged from 27 January until 2 February and it had a WTA 250 license while this year it has received WTA 500 status and will run from 21 to 27 September at the Kallang Tennis Hub.

WTA News

Alex Eala might have made a big mistake immediately after early US Open exit

WTA Rankings: Rybakina ends Sabalenka’s run, Pegula and Gauff eye No 2 spot, Eala steady, Zheng +69

Elise Mertens won the inaugural edition as she defeated Ann Li in the final and the Belgian will return to the Southeast Asian country to defend her title.

How Many Players Are On The Entry List And Who Are The Seeds?

The 2026 Singapore Open is a 28-player singles draw WTA 500 tournament and 20 players will earn direct entries via their position in the WTA Rankings.

Four will earn wildcards – with those still to be confirmed – and the four remaining entrants will come via the qualifying competition.

The top eight ranked players in the main draw will be seeded and world No 3 Pegula tops the list while world No 5 Andreeva will headline the bottom half of the draw as the second seed.

They will be joined by world No 11 Amanda Anisimova, No 18 Eala, No 19 Mertens, No 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, No 26 Maja Chwalinska and No 28 Sara Bejlek.

With the event switching to a WTA 500 event, the top four seeds will receive byes.

When Is The Draw For The Event?

The draw for WTA Tour events usually takes place three days before the start of the first-round matches so Friday, 18 September will be the big day in Singapore.

Points On Offer At Singapore Open

First round: 1

Second round: 60

Quarter-finalists: 108

Semi-finalists: 195

Finalist: 325

Champion: 500

Entry List For 2026 Singapore Open

There have already been a couple of big-name withdrawals as world No 16 Diana Shnaider, No 17 Sorana Cirstea, No 25 Anastasia Potapova and No 36 Clara Tauson have pulled out of the event.

1​. Jessica Pegula

2. Mirra Andreev

3. Amanda Anisimova

4​. Alexandra Eala​

5​. Ekaterina Alexandrova

6. Maja Chwalinska

7​. Elise Mertens

8. Sara Bejlek

9. Barbora Krejcikova​

10. Maria Sakkari

11. Janice Tjen

12. Donna Vekic

13. Xinyu Wang​

14. Clara Tauson

15. Oleksandra Oliynkova

16. Alycia Parks

17. Mayar Sherif

18. Talia Gibson

19. Daria Kasatkina

20. TBC

21. Wildcard (TBC)

22. Wildcard (TBC)

23. Wildcard (TBC)

24. Wildcard (TBC)

25. Qualifier (TBC)

26. Qualifier (TBC)

27. Qualifier (TBC)

28. Qualifier (TBC)