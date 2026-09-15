Singapore Open Entry List, Draw Date: Five top-20 stars feature; will Alexandra Eala be seeded?
World No 3 Jessica Pegula will headline the 2026 Singapore Open with Mirra Andreeva and Alexandra Eala also among the players who will feature at the WTA 500 tournament.
With the 2026 Grand Slam season done and dusted following the conclusion of the US Open, the focus switches back to WTA Tour action and most top stars will only return to action next week.
This year’s Singapore Open marks only the second edition of the tournament following its debut in 2025, but there have been a couple of changes as it has shifted in the calendar and received a status upgrade.
Last year it was staged from 27 January until 2 February and it had a WTA 250 license while this year it has received WTA 500 status and will run from 21 to 27 September at the Kallang Tennis Hub.
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Elise Mertens won the inaugural edition as she defeated Ann Li in the final and the Belgian will return to the Southeast Asian country to defend her title.
How Many Players Are On The Entry List And Who Are The Seeds?
The 2026 Singapore Open is a 28-player singles draw WTA 500 tournament and 20 players will earn direct entries via their position in the WTA Rankings.
Four will earn wildcards – with those still to be confirmed – and the four remaining entrants will come via the qualifying competition.
The top eight ranked players in the main draw will be seeded and world No 3 Pegula tops the list while world No 5 Andreeva will headline the bottom half of the draw as the second seed.
They will be joined by world No 11 Amanda Anisimova, No 18 Eala, No 19 Mertens, No 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, No 26 Maja Chwalinska and No 28 Sara Bejlek.
With the event switching to a WTA 500 event, the top four seeds will receive byes.
When Is The Draw For The Event?
The draw for WTA Tour events usually takes place three days before the start of the first-round matches so Friday, 18 September will be the big day in Singapore.
Points On Offer At Singapore Open
First round: 1
Second round: 60
Quarter-finalists: 108
Semi-finalists: 195
Finalist: 325
Champion: 500
Entry List For 2026 Singapore Open
There have already been a couple of big-name withdrawals as world No 16 Diana Shnaider, No 17 Sorana Cirstea, No 25 Anastasia Potapova and No 36 Clara Tauson have pulled out of the event.
1. Jessica Pegula
2. Mirra Andreev
3. Amanda Anisimova
4. Alexandra Eala
5. Ekaterina Alexandrova
6. Maja Chwalinska
7. Elise Mertens
8. Sara Bejlek
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Maria Sakkari
11. Janice Tjen
12. Donna Vekic
13. Xinyu Wang
14. Clara Tauson
15. Oleksandra Oliynkova
16. Alycia Parks
17. Mayar Sherif
18. Talia Gibson
19. Daria Kasatkina
20. TBC
21. Wildcard (TBC)
22. Wildcard (TBC)
23. Wildcard (TBC)
24. Wildcard (TBC)
25. Qualifier (TBC)
26. Qualifier (TBC)
27. Qualifier (TBC)
28. Qualifier (TBC)