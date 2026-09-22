The Singapore Open has lost another star player as world No 11 Amanda Anisimova has joined the list of players to withdraw from the WTA 500 event due to injury.

The American was due to be the second seed at the Asian tournament and headlined the bottom half of the draw, but she has pulled out barely 24 hours before she was due to play her opening match as she is struggling with a wrist injury.

Anisimova, who had a bye into the second round and was due to face Talia Gibson on Wednesday, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Viktoria Morvayova from Slovenia.

The former world No 3’s withdrawal means Alex Eala is now the highest-ranked seed in the bottom half of the draw as she is seeded third with Maria Sakkari (No 7) and Donna Vekic (No 8) also featuring.

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World No 18 Eala takes on either Tatjana Prozorova or Sofia Costoulas in the second round with the winner of that match going on to face either Vekic, Xin Wang or Johanna Garland in the last eight.

Anisimova was the favourite to reach the semi-final from the bottom half, but Eala is now the leading candidate, although she will likely have to get past Sakkari in the quarter-final should the seedings hold.

The total number of withdrawals now sits at 10 with many players opting to skip the event as they require an extended break following the lengthy North American hard-court swing.

WTA Singapore Open 2026 withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Kristina Mladenovic

→ replaced by Kristina Mladenovic Amanda Anisimova (world No 11) → replaced by Talia Gibson

→ replaced by Talia Gibson Diana Shnaider (world No 13) → replaced by Viktoria Morvayova

→ replaced by Viktoria Morvayova Sorana Cirstea (world No 16) → replaced by Alycia Parks

→ replaced by Alycia Parks Anastasia Potapova (world No 24) → replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova

→ replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No 27) → replaced by Sofia Costoulas

→ replaced by Sofia Costoulas Sara Bejlek (world No 28) → replaced by Tatiana Prozorova

→ replaced by Tatiana Prozorova Ann Li (world No 29) → replaced by Aliaksandra Sasnovich

→ replaced by Aliaksandra Sasnovich Clara Tauson (world No 40) → replaced by Daria Kasatkina

→ replaced by Daria Kasatkina Janice Tjen (world No 46) → replaced Mei Yamaguchi

Mayar Sherif was also a withdrawal, but she was not on the original entry list and was a late replacement herself.

World No 5 Mirra Andreeva is the top seed as she was bumped up following world No 3 Jessica Pegula’s withdrawal with Diana Shnaider and Sorana Cirstea the other top-20 players who have also pulled out.

Reigning French Open champion Andreeva starts her campaign against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the round of 16 while she is projected to meet sixth seed Leylah Fernandez in the quarter-final.

Fourth seed Elise Mertens and Maja Chwalinska, who is seeded fifth, are the other leading candidates in the top half with the pair expected to meet in the quarter-final before a possible encounter against Andreeva in the last four.

Projected Quarter-Finals:

Mirra Andreeva v Leylah Fernandez

Elise Mertens v Maja Chwalinska

Donna Vekic v Alex Eala

Maria Sakkari v Talia Gibson