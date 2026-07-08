Victoria Mboko enjoyed a dream run at the 2025 Canadian Open, but injury has robbed her of a special return this year as she won’t be able to defend her title.

Just over 12 months ago, Mboko was still a relatively unknown quantity as she started the 2025 tennis season outside the top 300, but she broke into the top 100 after a run to the third round at the French Open.

But that was only the start of a stunning couple of months for the teenager as she went on to win the Canadian Open on her debut, beating Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka during her run.

The Canadian surged into the top 30 of the rankings on the back of lifting her maiden WTA Tour title and three months later she cracked the top 20 after winning her second tournament at the Hong Kong Open.

She made her top-10 breakthrough in February this year after finishing runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Mboko also experienced a different kind of high at the Queen’s Club Championship as she teamed up with the great Serena Williams in the women’s doubles as they won their opener.

But there was no second-round match as disaster struck during the singles as she slipped and injured her knee, ruling her out of Wimbledon.

After initially eyeing a return to action during the start of the North American hard-court swing, Mboko has now suffered another setback as she will miss at least two tournaments, including her title defence at the Canadian Open.

“Some tournaments mean a little more than others,” she wrote on Instagram. “But the @nbotoronto means everything to me. Not being able to play at home this summer in front of the people I love and with the support of the Toronto crowd is deeply disappointing as it has been something I’ve been looking so much forward to.

“I am sharing this message with you as this is a part of my journey, one that has just started. I will be back…!”

Points Mboko Will Drop

Mboko also competed at the Washington Open in 2025 as she received a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 event. The teen upset Anastasia Potapova in the first round before losing against third seed Elena Rybakina.

She will drop 60 points from the DC event and another 1,000 for her title run at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old currently sits at No 10 in the Live Rankings with 3,580 points and she will be left with 2,520 points once the above 1,060 are removed.

That tally puts her at No 17, but several players around that position will also drop points in the coming weeks.

But there is good news for Mboko if she does play at the Cincinnati Open (13-23 August) and the US Open as she didn’t feature at the WTA 1000 tournament last year so she won’t have any points to defend in Mason.

Meanwhile, she lost in the first round of the US Open and will defend only 10 points in New York.