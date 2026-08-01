Victoria Mboko completed a fairytale run at the 2025 Canadian Open, but she won’t return to defend her title due to injury and will result in her dropping a large chunk of points in the rankings.

Twelve months ago, the then 18-year-old Mboko made her debut at her home event after receiving a wildcard and she delighted locals as she went all the way, beating the likes of Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka to lift the trophy.

The teenager became the third Canadian after Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 to win the title while she is the second wildcard after the great Monica Seles in 1995 to win the tournament.

Mboko surged into the top 30 of the WTA Rankings with that run and eventually broke into the top 10, but her rise has been stunted after she picked up a serious knee injury at the Queen’s Club Championship.

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Having already missed Wimbledon, Mboko has also been ruled out of the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open.

With the WTA using a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, Mboko is expected to slip down the list after this year’s WTA 1000 tournament as her points from 2025 will drop at the start of the tournament.

Points The Big Names Will Drop At Canadian Open

Victoria Mboko – 1,000

The 19-year-old currently sits at No 12 in the official WTA Rankings with 3,520 points and she will be on 2,520 points once the tally from 2025 comes off, putting her at the 16th/17th mark, although she could slip out of the top 20 if a few players outside the current top 20 perform well.

Naomi Osaka – 650

The former world No 1 – who lost last year’s final 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Mboko – has climbed to No 13 in the Live Rankings and could still move up higher if wins the title in Washington DC.

She might need that title run in order to remain there after the Canadian Open, following her run to the final 12 months ago.

Elena Rybakina/Clara Tauson – 390

Rybakina and Tauson exited the WTA 1000 event in the semi-final last year and it is not good news for the former in her hopes of catching Aryna Sabalenka at No 1.

Rybakina will be on 7,731 points after dropping the 390 while Sabalenka is on 8,550 and doesn’t have any points to defend, so only a title run will be good enough for the Kazakh star.

After an excellent 2025, Tauson has struggled with form and injury this year and currently sits at No 30 in the rankings and could exit the top 30.

Marta Kostyuk/Elina Svitolina/Madison Keys – 215

Kostyuk is on the verge of cracking the top 10 for the first time, but the world No 11 will need to reach the latter stages again if she is to overtake Amanda Anisimova, currently at No 10. Keys, meanwhile, sits at No 22.

Coco Gauff/Iga Swiatek/Amanda Anisimova/Karolina Muchova – 120

The above four all lost in the round of four in 2025 and there could be an opportunity to move up the rankings for Swiatek (No 8) and Anisimova (No 9) with deep runs.

Muchova, meanwhile, won’t defend her points as she is recovering from surgery.

Emma Raducanu – 65

The British No 1 has already slipped to No 49 due to her injury-enforced absence and she will likely exit the top 50 after Canada as she won’t defend the points she earned from her third-round appearance.

Alex Eala/Linda Noskova – 10

Rising star Eala and Wimbledon champion Noskova both lost early last year, but it presents them with a good opportunity to climb up the rankings with deep runs.

Noskova could go as high as No 4 if she wins the title while Eala – who has reached a new high of No 25 with her run to the semi-final of the Washington DC Open – could break into the top 20.

Aryna Sabalenka – 0

The world No 1 didn’t play last year so so he has a golden chance to increase the gap between herself and Rybakina with a title run. If she reaches the quarter-final, then Rybakina won’t be able to overtake her.