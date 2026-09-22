Elena Rybakina is set to headline her first-ever tournament as the world No 1, with the newly-crowned US Open winner the top seed at the China Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner overtook Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings after her title run at the season-ending Grand Slam and the WTA 1000 event in Beijing will be their first event since the New York tournament.

This year’s China Open runs from 30 September until 11 October at the National Tennis Centre, and it is the ninth and penultimate WTA 1000 event on the calendar with the Wuhan Open the final tournament.

Amanda Anisimova is the defending champion after the American defeated Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in the 2025 final as she won her second WTA 1000 title.

How Many Players Will Feature In The Main Draw?

The China Open is a 96-player singles main draw tournament with the top 32 players on the entry list will be seeded and they will all enjoy byes into the second round.

Eight players have received wildcards with former world No 4 Zheng Qinwen the highest-profile WTA star.

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Two players have used their protected ranking to enter; 12 players will come via the qualifying tournament while the rest are made up of direct entries via the WTA Rankings.

About The Seeds…

The seedings are based on WTA Rankings of 21 September 2026 and Rybakina headlines the top half of the draw with world No 2 Sabalenka the first name on the bottom half.

Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk complete the top 10.

Three players who were set to be seeded have withdrawn with Victoria Mboko (No 15), Alex Eala (No 18) and Madison Keys (No 22) missing from the WTA 100 line-up.

Maria Sakkari, Nikola Bartunkova and Cristina Bucsa are the last three players on the seeded list with Peyton Stearns, Liudmila Samsonova and Donna Vekic just outside the cutoff list, although they could still be bumped up should others withdraw.

Who Will Miss The China Open?

The list continues to grow as the tally already sits at nine with Mboko (injured), Eala (representing the Philippines at the Asian Games) and Keys (illness) the highest-profile stars missing.

2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will also miss the tournament as she is still recovering from a stress fracture in her shin.

But that list is likely to get longer before the WTA 1000 event gets underway with Rybakina struggling with a leg injury and Anisimova battling a wrist problem.

When Is The Draw?

The WTA states that the draw will take place three days before the main draw gets underway, which means the big day will be Sunday, 27 September in Beijing.

WTA China Open Entry List

Seeds

1. Elena Rybakina

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Coco Gauff

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Linda Noskova

7. Elina SVitolina

8. Karolina Muchova

9. Iga Swiatek

10. Marta Kostyuk

11. Amanda Anisimova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Iva Jovic

14. Diana Shnaider

15. Sorana Cirstea

16. Naomi Osaka

17. Elise Mertens

18. Jasmine Paolini

19. Anna Kalinskaya

20. Emma Navarro

21. Anastasia Potapova

22. Maja Chwalinska

23. Marie Bouzkova

24. Ekaterina Alexandrova

25. Sara Bejlek

26. Ann Li

27. Diane Parry

28. Leylah Fernandez

29. Jelena Ostapenko

30. Maria Sakkari

31. Nikola Bartunkova

32. Cristina Bucsa

Peyton Stearns

Liudmila Samsonova

Donna Vekic

Magdalena Frech

Clara Tauson

Barbora Krejcikova

Janice Tjen

Katerina Siniakova

Xinyu Wang

Daria Snigur

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Tamara Korpatsch

Lilli Tagger

Tereze Valentova

Anhelina Kalinina

Mayar Sherif

Zeyneg Sonmez

Shuai Zhang

Viktorija Golubic

Yuliia Starodubtseva

Camila Osorio

Ashlyn Krueger

Daria Kasatkina

Katie Boulter

Talia Giblson

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Caty McNally

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Panna Udvardy

Kimberly Birrell

Maya Joint

Anna Bondar

Renata Zarazua

Darja Vidmanova

Lalana Tararudee

Petra Marcinko

Katie Volynets

Alycia Parks

Paula Badosa

Magda Linette

Hanne Vandewinkel

Maria Timofeeva

Wildcards

Gao Xinyu

Lin Yujun

Qu Yihan

Shao Yushan

Sun Xinran

Yuan Yue

Zheng Qinwen

Zhu Lin



Protected Ranking

Aoi Ito

Sonay Kartal

Twelve qualifiers still be determined.