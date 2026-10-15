WTA Finals Race To Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek has just received a massive boost

Former WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 edition are very much still alive after both her big rivals lost at the Wuhan Open.

Swiatek is currently 10th in the WTA Rankings Race To Indian Wells, but the ninth-placed Marta Kostyuk lost in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament, and now seventh-placed Karolina Muchova has also exited.

Seven of the eight spots for the season-ending tournament in the United States have already been confirmed with Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova to feature.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Noskova is currently eighth in the WTA Race, but she has qualified as the highest-ranked current-year Grand Slam winner.

Live WTA Rankings Race

1. Elena Rybakina – 7,502 ✓

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 6,560 ✓

3. Mirra Andreeva – 6,371 ✓

4. Jessica Pegula – 5,835 ✓

5. Coco Gauff – 5,774 ✓

6. Elina Svitolina – 5,036 ✓

7. Karolina Muchova – 4,735

8. Linda Noskova – 4,354 ✓

9. Marta Kostyuk – 3,920

10. Iga Swiatek – 3,919

11. Iva Jovic – 2,931

That leaves one spot remaining with Muchova, Kostyuk, Swiatek and rank outsider Iva Jovic battling it out for that ticket.

Muchova and Kostyuk’s exits from the Wuhan Open means Swiatek has a chance to move ahead of both, but it is by no means an easy job as she needs to go all the way in China to usurp Muchova, who was beaten in the third round by Diana Shnaider on Thursday.

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Swiatek faces lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger next in Wuhan and victory over the American would see her overtake Kostyuk as she would be on 4,014 points while a title-run would put her on 4,799 points.

Of course, the six-time Grand Slam winner’s path has become easier as she was projected to face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-final, but the world No 2 was stunned by Ann Li in the second round.

The 18-year-old Jovic, who takes on Maja Chwalinska in the fourth round, is well adrift of Swiatek and she also needs to win the title to keep her hopes alive as she would be on 3,811 points.

If Swiatek and Jovic reach the semi-final then there will be a shootout as they are due to face each other.

Swiatek has qualified for the WTA Finals the past six years, winning the title in 2023, but she has struggled the past two years as she failed to make it out of the group phase.

Muchova and Jovic are looking to compete at the season-ending tournament for the first time although the Czech qualified in 2023, but had to withdrew due to a wrist injury.