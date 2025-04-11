The entry list for the first WTA 1000 clay-court tournament of the 2025 season, the Madrid Open, has been confirmed and all the big-name players are set to feature.

One rising star’s entry is yet to be confirmed, but we are sure it is just a matter of time before she is handed a wildcard.

First things first, world No 1 and two-time Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines the list of players who will compete at the 15th edition of the women’s tournament in the Spanish capital.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will also return to defend her title while the rest of the top 10, including Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina, are in the line-up.

Last year Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in an all-time classic final, saving three match points during her 7–5, 4–6, 7–6 (9–7) victory in what turned out to be a clean sweep of the big clay-court events as the Pole went on to win the Italian Open and French Open.

The 2025 Madrid Open will run from April 22-May 4 at La Caja Magica, which has hosted the tournament since 2009.

How many players will feature in the main draw of the 2025 Madrid Open?

It is a 96-player singles draw and the initial cutoff for direct entries was 71, but two more players have been added via their direct entries following some withdrawals. Eight players will enter via wildcards and 12 will feature via qualifying.

One name missing from the direct entry list is Alex Eala as she just missed the cut when the official entry list was confirmed (more below).

Who has received wildcards and entered via protected rankings?

Wildcards are yet to be confirmed, but there is no doubt that Philippines youngster Eala will be handed a wildcard as she has a rich history with the Madrid Open, having also played there last year after receiving a wildcard.

The 19-year-old has risen to a career-high No 73 in the WTA Rankings on the back of her run to the semi-final of the Miami Open and is probably first in line for a wildcard.

WTA News

How many points are Sabalenka, Swiatek, Pegula & Gauff defending during the clay season?

How does Emma Raducanu’s clay record compare to hard and grass courts?

Two-time Wimbledon and three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova has used her protected ranking of 14 to enter as she is making her way back following the birth of her first child last year.

Sorana Cirstea (37), Bianca Andreescu (64) and Anastasija Sevastova (65) are also in the draw with their protected rankings.

Have any big-name players withdrawn?

So far 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is the only player to have pulled out of the tournament as she is still struggling with a back injury.

Who are the former Madrid champions in the main draw?

The 2025 edition will feature five former champions as Swiatek (2024), Sabalenka (2023, 2021), Ons Jabeur (2022) and Kvitova (2011, 2015, 2018) will be in action over the fortnight in Spain.

Anything else?

Yes, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka both have direct entries into the list.

Raducanu has withdrawn from next week’s WTA 250 event in Rouen as she opted to take an extended break after the Sunshine Double. For now, her name remains on the entry list for Madrid.

Osaka returned to action at the Sunshine Double after struggling with injury after the Australian Open.

Confirmed Madrid Open Open 2025 WTA Singles Entry List And Projected Seedings (Entry Rankings in Brackets)

1. Aryna Sabalenka (1)

2. Iga Swiatek (2)

3. Jessica Pegula (4)

4. Coco Gauff (4)

5. Madison Keys (5)

6. Mirra Andreeva (6)

7. Jasmine Paolini (7)

8. Qinwen Zheng (9)

9. Paula Badosa (11)

10. Elena Rybakina (8)

11. Emma Navarro (10)

12. Karolina Muchova (14)

13. Diana Shnaider (13)

14. Daria Kasatkina (12)

15. Amanda Anisimova (17)

16. Beatriz Haddad Maia (18)

17. Elina Svitolina (22)

18. Liudmila Samsonova (21)

19. Donna Vekic (19)

20. Clara Tauson (23)

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova (20)

22. Yulia Putintseva (24)

23. Jelena Ostapenko (25)

24. Marta Kostyuk (29)

25. Leylah Fernandez (26)

26. Ons Jabeur (30)

27. Magdalena Frech (27)

28. Elise Mertens (28)

29. Magda Linette (29)

30. Anna Kalinskaya (33)

31. Danielle Collins (15)

32. Linda Noskova (31)

Victoria Azarenka (32)

Katie Boulter (35)

Elina Avanesyan (36)

Rebecca Sramkova (37)

Anastasia Potapova (38)

Xinyu Wang (39)

Ashlyn Krueger (40)

Olga Danilovic (41)

Dayana Yastremska (42)

Peyton Stearns (43)

Lulu Sun (44)

Belinda Bencic (45)

Sofia Kenin (46)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (47)

McCartney Kessler (48)

Marketa Vondrousova (49)

Marie Bouzkova (50)

Maria Sakkari (51)

Veronika Kudermetova (52)

Moyuka Uchijima (53)

Camila Osorio (54)

Anhelina Kalinina (55)

Polina Kudermetova (56)

Katerina Siniakova (57)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (58)

Alycia Parks (59)

Emma Raducanu (60)

Naomi Osaka (61)

Lucia Bronzetti (62)

Sonay Kartal (63)

Viktoriya Tomova (64)

Varvara Gracheva (65)

Ann Li (66)

Mayar Sherif (67)

Kimberly Birrell (68)

Irina-Camelia Begu (69)

Suzan Lamens (70)

Renata Zarazua (71)

Jaqueline Cristian (72)

Katie Volynets (73)

Petra Kvitova (14) (PR)

Sorana Cirstea (37) (PR)

Bianca Andreescu (64) (PR)

Anastasija Sevastova (65) (PR)

The official seedings will be based on the WTA Rankings of April 14, 2025.