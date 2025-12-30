Amanda Anisimova will start the 2026 campaign at a career-high No 3 in the WTA Rankings as a slight change in the calendar means points will drop before the actual season gets underway.

The American finished 2025 behind Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the rankings with her rise coming on the back of an outstanding year that saw her finish runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open, while she also won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open and followed it up with a second at the China Open.

It was a remarkable achievement for Anisimova as only two years ago she was down at No 370 in the rankings following her decision to take a break from tennis to focus on her mental health.

The decision was a masterstroke as by the end of 2024 she had risen back up to No 36, then made her top-20 debut following her Qatar success, while she reached the top 10 for the first time after her run to the Wimbledon final, and the top five after the US Open.

Anisimova finished 2025 on 6,287 points – just 476 behind Gauff – and with the United Cup points from earlier this year dropping in the Live Rankings, she has moved ahead of her compatriot.

Year-End WTA Rankings Top 10

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,870

2. Iga Swiatek – 8,395

3. Coco Gauff – 6,763

4. Amanda Anisimova – 6,287

5. Elena Rybakina – 5,850

6. Jessica Pegula – 5,583

7. Madison Keys – 4,335

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,325

9. Mirra Andreeva – 4,319

10. Ekaterina Alexandrov – 3,375

Gauff is dropping 500 points following her undefeated run at the United Cup in January, putting her on 6,273 points while Anisimova remains on 6,287 points as she lost in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of this year.

The 2026 season will only get underway on January 2 with the United Cup while the Brisbane International and ASB Classic start on January 4.

Gauff will once again be in action at the United Cup, where she will look to defend her 500 points, while Anisimova will play in Brisbane and will look to capitalise on any slip-ups from the two-time Grand Slam winner by enjoying a deep run.

Although most players in the top 10 have dropped points from January 2025, the Gauff-Anisimova swap is the only change.

Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,490

2. Iga Swiatek – 8,178

3. Amanda Anisimova – 6,287 (+1)

4. Coco Gauff – 6,273 (-1)

5. Elena Rybakina – 5,850

6. Jessica Pegula – 5,583

7. Madison Keys – 4,335

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,236

9. Mirra Andreeva – 4,125

10. Ekaterina Alexandrov – 3,375

World No 1 Sabalenka won the Brisbane International this year and drops 500 points, but her gap is big enough to remain well clear of Swiatek, who in turn dropped 325 points after reaching the final of the United Cup.