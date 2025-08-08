Aryna Sabalenka has completed a half century of weeks at No 1 in the WTA Rankings, but Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka are the ones smiling after the 2025 Canadian Open.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka opted to sit out the WTA 1000 event, but she was always assured of remaining top of the rankings after the tournament as she had a massive 4,000-plus point lead over second-placed Coco Gauff.

And with Gauff losing early in Montreal, the reigning US Open winner has maintained her massive lead at the top as she now has a 4,341-point advantage over the American with Iga Swiatek another 736 points adrift in third place.

Sabalenka has now been top for 42 consecutive weeks after returning to No 1 in October 2024, taking her total tally to 50 weeks. She sits at No 14 in the all-time list for most weeks at No 1 – one week behind fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka with Simona Halep on 64 weeks at No 13.

Reigning No 1 Sabalenka, though, has a lot of points to defend between now and the end of the US Open as she will drop 3,000 points (1,000 at the Cincinnati Open and 2,000 at Flushing Meadows), but she will have a chance to earn those points back by going deep at those events.

Gauff and Swiatek, of course, wasted opportunities to reduce Sabalenka’s lead as both exited the Canadian Open in the fourth round with the former losing against Mboko while Swiatek was beaten by Clara Tauson.

The other big changes in the top 10 see Madison Keys up two places to No 6, Elena Rybakina also climbed two spots to No 10 while Paula Badosa slipped two places to No 12.

Tauson is rewarded with a four-place rise to a new career-high No 15 after reaching the semi-final, but Mboko was the star of the show as she went on to win her maiden title.

The 18-year-old was awarded a wildcard for the tournament as she defeated four Grand Slam winners (Sofia Kenin, Gauff, Rybakina and Osaka) to capture the title with her 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Osaka, concluding a magical run at her home event.

Having started the year at No 333 before climbing to No 85 before the Canada tournament, Mboko now finds herself at No 24 in the WTA Rankings after surging 61 places with her title run.

Runner-up Osaka also earned a big boost in the rankings as she is up 24 places to No 25 with both now set to be seeded at the 2025 US Open.

Emma Raducanu was seeded at the Canadian Open, but her third-round exit means she is down six places to No 39. The 2021 US Open winner keeps her status as British No 1 as Sonay Kartal sits at No 48 while Katie Boulter drops seven places to No 50.

Surprise Canadian Open quarter-finalist Jessica Bouzas Maneiro is up nine places to No 41.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 12,010 points

2. Coco Gauff United States – 7,669

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 6,933

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 5,488

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,958

6. Madison Keys United States – 4,579

7. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,553

8. Amanda Anisimova United States – 3,834

9. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 3,586

10. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 2,283

11. Emma Navarro United States – 3,095

12. Paula Badosa Spain – 2,954

13. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,944

14. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,838

15. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,726

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,676

17. Daria Kasatkina Australia – 2,416

18. Luidmila Samsonova – 2,371

19. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,255

20. Diana Shnaider -2,146