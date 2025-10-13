Coco Gauff was the big winner at the 2025 Wuhan Open as she won the trophy and also secured the American year-end No 1 ranking, while Aryna Sabalenka did enough to virtually wrap up the year-end No 1 spot in the WTA Rankings.

Following the in-form Amanda Anisimova’s title run at the China Open, Gauff’s position at No 3 as well as the top American woman in the rankings came under threat with only a handful of events left on the calendar.

However, she was first boosted by Anisimova’s withdrawal from the Wuhan event due to a calf injury and then completed the job by going all the way, defeating former doubles partner and fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 to win her second title of the year following her success at Roland Garros in June.

Gauff has increased her lead over Anisimova to 1,900-odd points with the gap big enough to secure third place in the rankings despite the 1,300 points she will drop at the upcoming WTA Finals.

Anisimova, who doesn’t have any points to defend for the remainder of the year, had initially signed up for this week’s Ningbo Open where a title run would’ve kept the race alive, but later withdrew from the WTA 500 event.

Ahead of the two Americans are Sabalenka at No 1 and Swiatek at No 2.

Sabalenka was the defending champion in Wuhan, but her title defence was ended by Pegula in the semi-final and, as a result, she dropped 610 points. However, Swiatek’s quarter-final exit means she now has a 1,632-point lead with only the WTA Finals to come.

With a maximum of 1,500 points available at the season-ending event, Sabalenka is set to be the year-end No 1 for the second consecutive year, although there is still the small matter of a WTA rule that could come into effect.

Both Sabalenka and Swiatek have not played the required number of WTA 500 events in 2025 and it could result in points being docked, but for now the WTA is yet to make an announcement.

Pegula’s run to the final has seen her move up to fifth place and she could still pass Anisimova before the end of the year while there is one new entrant to the top 10 with Ekaterina Alexandrova making her bow.

There were also minimal changes in the rest of the top 20 with Karolina Muchova back at No 20 while Daria Kasatkina dropped two places to No 22.

Outside the top 20, the likes of Victoria Mboko and Emma Raducanu had opportunities to climb up the rankings after Wuhan, but their first-round exits meant limited changes with Mboko staying at No 24 while Raducanu is up one spot to No 29.

Maya Joint No (34), Iva Jovic (No 35), Ann Li (No 42), Eva Lys (No 44), Emiliana Arango (No 46), Elsa Jacquemot (No 61), Priscilla Hon (No 94), Simona Waltert (No 97), Janice Tjen (No 98) and Sára Bejlek (No 100) are the players to claim new career-highs in the top 100.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,400 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 8,768

3. Coco Gauff United States – 7,873

4. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,934

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 5,183 (+1)

6. Mirra Andreeva – 4,643 (-1)

7. Madison Keys United States – 4,449

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,331

9. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 4,113

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,158 (+1)

11. Zheng Qinwen China – 3,028 (-1)

12. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,789

13. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,606

14. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,564 (+1)

15. Emma Navarro United States – 2,515 (-1)

16. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,444

17. Linda Noskova Czech Republic – 2,376

18. Luidmila Sansonova – 2,159 (+2)

19. Diana Shnaider – 2,056 (-1)

20. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,023 (+2)