It was a big fortnight for Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala at the Miami Open while Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff didn’t have the best of events.

Sabalenka not only won the tournament, but she also cracked the 10,000-points milestone in the WTA Rankings for the first time while she also opened a massive advantage over Iga Swiatek.

The three-time Grand Slam winner defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the Miami final to win her eighth WTA 1000 trophy while her run helped her to 10,541 points in the WTA Rankings.

With the win, Sabalenka opened a 3,000-plus point lead over Swiatek for the first time as the gap has increased to 3,071 points after the Pole lost in the quarter-final.

The Belarusian started her 24th consecutive week at No 1 on Monday for a total of 32 weeks, which puts her just two weeks behind Angelique Kerber in 15th on the all-time list while Amelie Mauresmo in 14th place (39 weeks) is also within touching distance.

There was a bit of good news for Swiatek as her closest challenger for second place, Coco Gauff, lost even earlier.

WTA News

Alex Eala’s next tournament, ranking, and sponsors as prize money nearly doubles

Money and points earned by Sabalenka, Pegula, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu in Miami

The 2023 US Open winner was upset by Magda Linette in the fourth round and she now has Pegula on her heels in the battle for the American No 1 ranking while Madison Keys completes the top five.

Jasmine Paolini enjoyed her best run so far in 2025 as she lost in the semi-final against Sabalenka and her reward is one place as she swaps spots with Mirra Andreeva while Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa and Elena Rybakina close out the top 10.

Rybakina was runner-up to Collins in 2024, but lost in the second round this time around and dropped two places in the rankings.

Collins, meanwhile, exited in the fourth round and she dropped out of the top 20 after slipping seven places to No 22.

Elina Svitolina was a winner as is up four places to No 18 after reaching the fourth round, but youngsters Eala and Raducanu were the stars of the show.

The 19-year-old Eala was awarded a wildcard for the tournament and she defeated three Grand Slam winners in Jelena Ostapenko, Keys and Swiatek to reach the semi-final before losing against Pegula.

The Fillipino is up 65 places to a new high of 75 while Raducanu returned to the top 50 after jumping 12 places to No 48 after reaching the quarter-finals.

Raducanu is now just nine places behind British No 1 Katie Boulter, who dropped four places to No 39.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,541 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,470

3. Coco Gauff United States – 6,063

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 5,796

5. Madison Keys United States – 4,949

6. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,843

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,775

8. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,135

9. Paula Badosa Spain – 3,821

10. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 3,808

11. Emma Navarro United States – 3,749

12. Daria Kasatkina – 3,006

13. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,919

14. Diana Shnaider – 2,913

15. Barbora Krejcikova Czech Republic – 2,675

16. Amanda Anisimova United States – 2,454

17. Beatriz Hadid Maia Brazil – 2,259

18. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,240

19. Luidmila Samsonova – 2,150

20. Donna Vekic Croatia – 2,141