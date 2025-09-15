WTA Rankings: Swiatek has chance to close gap, Jovic +37, Eala +4, Tjen +27, Rajaonah +83

There were no changes in the top 20 of the WTA Rankings in the first week after the US Open, but several rising stars secured massive boosts with incredible performances at the Guadalajara Open and the SP Open.

The biggest stars on the WTA Tour all took a break after the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows with world No 22 Elise Mertens the highest-ranked player in action last week, and she lost in the second round in Mexico, while world No 27 Beatriz Haddad Maia was the top-ranked player in action in Sao Paolo.

As a result, it is a case of as you were as Aryna Sabalenka still leads the rankings by a massive 3,292 points from Iga Swiatek with Coco Gauff another 59 points adrift in third place.

Swiatek will have a chance to chip away at that big lead as she will be in action at the WTA 500 Korea Open and she has no points to defend. Sabalenka and Gauff, meanwhile, will only return to action at the China Open next week.

Sabalenka has now spent 48 consecutive weeks at No 1 for a total of 56 weeks, which puts her at No 13 on the all-time list for most weeks at the top of the WTA Rankings, just eight weeks behind Simona Halep.

Back to the Guadalajara and SP events, the teenagers ruled at both tournaments as 17-year-old Iva Jovic was victorious in Mexico while 19-year-old Tiantsoa Rajaonah won in Brazil.

Jovic defeated Emiliana Arango in the WTA 500 final and was rewarded with a 37-place surge to help her break into the top 50 for the first time. The American now sits at a new career-high of No 36. Arango has also secured a new high as she is up 33 spots to No 53.

The 19-year-old Nikola Bartunkova and 22-year-old Elsa Jacquemot lost in the semi-finals in Mexico and the former rose 84 places to No 144 while Frenchwoman Jacquemot is up 21 places to No 62.

WTA News

Teenager Iva Jovic’s points and prize money after winning maiden WTA trophy at Guadalajara

Points being defended by Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu & co in rest of 2025

Over in Sao Paolo, Rajaonah also claimed her maiden title as she defeated Janice Tjen in the final, resulting in an 83-place surge to new high at No 131.

Rajaonah only made her Grand Slam debut at this year’s French Open after receiving a wildcard, but her wait for a first win continues as she lost in the first round, while Indonesian Tjen won her debut at this year’s US Open before losing in the second round.

Tjen climbed to a new high of No 130 after the US Open and she is now up another 27 places to No 103 after finishing runner-up.

Great Britain’s Francisco Jones reached the semi-final and she is up 12 places to No 73 while Philippines star Alex Eala lost in the quarter-final against Tjen and she is up four places to No 57.

Jones’ compatriot Sonay Kartal was one of the biggest fallers last week as she is down 29 places to No 82.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff United States – 7,874

4. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,159

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,793

6. Madison Keys United States – 4,579

7. Jessica Pegula United States – 4,383

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,006

9. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,003

10. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 3,833

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,026

12. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,721

13. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,606

14. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,489

15. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,488

16. Daria Kasatkina Australia – 2,421

17. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,334

18. Emma Navarro United States – 2,310

19. Diana Shnaider – 2,246

20. Paola Badosa Spain – 2,195