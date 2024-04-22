WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek hits magical 100, Coco Gauff eyes career-high, Marta Kostyuk +6

Iga Swiatek has secured another milestone in the WTA Rankings as she has reached three figures at the top while Coco Gauff is closing in on a milestone of her own despite her Stuttgart showing.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, currently in her second spell at No 1 as she returned to the top in November last year, has now reached 100 weeks at No 1 in the rankings. She has spent 25 consecutive weeks at No 1 to go with the 75 from her first spell.

Just a fortnight ago she moved up one place to No 9 in the all-time list for most weeks at the top as she edged ahead of American Lindsay Davenport, who is on 98 weeks.

Justine Henin is her next target with the Belgian on 117 weeks while at No 8 while Ashleigh Barty is on 121 weeks.

Swiatek replaced Barty as No 1 in April 2020 following the Australian’s retirement and she has dominated tennis over the past two years. She is set to remain top until the French Open as she has a 2,712-point lead and will only drop 215 points at the Italian Open while Aryna Sabalenka will drop 1,000 points this week at the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka is the defending champion in the Spanish capital and she has been overtaken by Gauff in the Live Rankings as the American will drop only 65 points.

But for now, Sabalenka remains the official No 2 and she has a 590-point advantage over Gauff, who lost in the quarter-final in Stuttgart.

Elena Rybakina won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Sunday and added 445 points to her tally to edge closer to Gauff, but there is still a big gap while the difference between Rybakina and Jessica Pegula in fifth place is even bigger.

There is only one change in the top 10 with Marketa Vondrousova and Qinwen Zheng swapping places. As for the rest of the top 20, Jasmine Paolini moves up one place to a new career-high of No 13.

Further down the list, Marta Kostyuk was the big winner as she not only enjoyed a run to the final in Stuttgart but also moved up six places to a new high of No 21.

Sloane Stephens won the Open de Rouen and it also gave her a six-place jump as she now sits at No 33 while beaten finalist Magda Linett is up 12 places to No 48.

Former world No 2 Paula Badosa’s slide continues as she has exited the top 100 after dropping eight places to No 101.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu enjoyed a big jump after reaching the quarter-final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as she moved up 82 places to No 221.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Iga Swiatek Poland – 10,560 points

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 7,848

3. Coco Gauff United States – 7,258

4. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 6,293

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 4,870

6. Maria Sakkari Greece – 4,195

7. Marketa Vondrousova Czech Republic – 4,090

8. Qinwen Zheng China – 4,000

9. Ons Jabeur Tunisia – 4,118

10. Jelena Ostapenko Latvia – 3,438

11. Daria Kasatkina – 3,313

12. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,965

13. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,938

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia Brazil – 2,830

15. Danielle Collins United States – 2,639

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,560

17. Liudmila Samsonova – 2,550

18. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 2,457

19. Veronika Kudermetova – 2,383

20. Madison Keys United States – 2,298

