Iva Jovic was one of a handful of high-profile players in action last week and she had a good outing in Mexico as she successfully defended her Guadalajara Open title while Emma Raducanu’s slide in the rankings continues.

The biggest stars on the WTA Tour took an extended break after the brutal US Open with world No 10 Marta Kostyuk the only top-10 player in action and she lost in the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara, which resulted in no change in her position.

Elena Rybakina starts her second week at No 1 on Monday after overtaking Aryna Sabalenka with her title run at the US Open with Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva completing the top five.

The biggest change inside the top 20 is Jovic as the American earned 451 points for her title run in Mexico, resulting in a three-place jump to a new career-high No 13 in the rankings.

The 18-year-old is within touching distance of Belinda Bencic in 12th and there is no doubt it is only a matter of time before she breaks into the top 10.

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Jovic’s rise means Diana Shnaider, Victoria Mboko and Sorana Cirstea all drop one spot with Naomi Osaka, Alex Eala, Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini unchanged in the top 20.

Of course, the biggest jumpers are further down the list with Guadalajara Open runner-up Peyton Stearns surging 24 places to No 36, eight spots above her career-high of No 28.

The American is one place below Cristina Bucsa with the Spaniard climbing nine spots after reaching the last four in Mexico with fellow semi-finalist Ludmilla Samsonova +12 to No 38.

Magdalena Fręch, a quarter-finalist, is +12 to No 45, while former world No 3 Sloane Stephens surged 34 places to No 135 after she also made it to the last eight.

The SP Open was the other WTA Tour event last week, but the final has been pushed back to Monday with Kaitlin Quevedo taking on Nadia Podoroska with both looking to win a maiden title.

Quevedo is already +14 to a new high of No 91 and she could break into the top 80 if she wins the title while former No 36 Podoroska is +117 to No 200.

Paula Badosa reached the semi-final in Brazil and she is closing in on a return to the top 50 with the Spaniard +13 to No 56, while Anna Blinkova is +8 to No 86 after also making the last four.

Others who have made moves inside the top 100 are Janice Tjen +5 to No 45, Panna Udvardy +10 to No 73, Taylor Townsend +9 to No 89.

As for droppers, Katerina Siniakova is -18 to No 53, Lilli Tagger -13 to No 59, Emma Raducanu – who hasn’t played since losing in the final of the Queen’s Club Championship in June – -9 to No 98 and Maya Joint -31 to No 99.

WTA Top 20

1. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 9,902

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 7,875

3. Jessica Pegula United States – 7,265

4. Coco Gauff United States – 7,244

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,743

6. Linda Noskova Czechia – 5,328

7. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,809

8. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 4,683

9. Iga Swiatek Poland – 4,199

10. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 4,040

11. Amanda Anisimova United States – 3,363

12. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,935

13. Iva Jovic United States – 2,841 (+3)

14. Diana Shnaider – 2,588 (-1)

15. Victoria Mboko Canada – 2,521 (-1)

16. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,464 (-1)

17. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,306

18. Alex Eala Philippines – 2,276

19. Elise Mertens Belgium – 2,165

20. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,123