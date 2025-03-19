The Miami Open is the fourth WTA 1000 event on the 2025 calendar and a lot of points will once again be up for grabs at the Sunshine Double tournament.

On the flip side, those who performed well at the 2024 edition have a lot of points to defend over the next fortnight.

Danielle Collins enjoyed a magical run last year as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title so she is in danger of slipping down the rankings if she falls early in Florida.

The American is currently 15th in the official WTA Rankings, but sits at No 22 in the Live Rankings as she is dropping 1,000 points as the defending champion.

Full Miami Ranking Points Breakdown

First round: 10 points

Second round: 35 points

Third round: 65 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Quarterfinals: 215 points

Semifinals: 390 points

Finalist: 650 points

Champion: 1000 points

Every player who features in the main draw earns at least 10 points so if you lose in the first round you will get 10 points while a victory will see you go home with at least 35 points.

The top 32 players receive byes in the first round, but they also earn 10 points from the first round.

What about the rest of the big-name players in action at the tournament?

Collins defeated Elena Rybakina in the 2024 final and the 2022 Wimbledon winner, who starts her 2025 Miami Open campaign against Ashlyn Krueger, will drop 650 points.

Last year’s tournament was tough for the top three seeds of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff as none of them made it past the fourth round.

Victoria Azarenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova were the two semi-finalists so they will start their campaign with -390 points.

Former world No 1 Azarenka will be hit hard if she doesn’t have a similar run this year as she is -15 in the Live Rankings and projected to drop to No 47.

Maria Sakkari will be hit even harder as she slumped 22 places to No 51 after the Indian Wells Open and is dropping another 205 points in Miami, putting her at No 69 in the unofficial charts.

Current world No 1 Sabalenka is best-placed of the top three as she lost in the third round in 2024 so she is only defending 65 points while Swiatek and Gauff lost a round later so they will drop 120 points.

In terms of tennis’ newest sensation Mirra Andreeva, the teenager didn’t play in 2024 so she won’t drop any points. She currently sits at No 6 in the rankings.

With No 5 Madison Keys dropping 120 points and Andreeva earning 10 for her first-round bye, she finds herself only 174 points behind the American ahead of the tournament.

Like Andreeva, Emma Raducanu didn’t compete last year so she also doesn’t have any points to defend. The British No 2, who faces Sayaki Ishii first up, is already +10 points for being in the main draw and will hope to add to her tally with a couple of wins.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka reached the fourth round in 2024 and she has already started her 2025 campaign with a win Yuliia Starodubtseva so she is currently -30 (-65 from 2024 plus 35 for reaching the second round).