WTA Rankings: Rybakina fails to close gap, Raducanu +11, Vekic +44, Boulter +17, Eala -2, Montgomery +294

Elena Rybakina missed an opportunity to move closer to Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA Rankings while Emma Raducanu, Donna Vekic, Katie Boulter and, particular, Robin Montgomery enjoyed big jumps.

World No 2 Rybakina started last week 947 points behind Sabalenka, who has been at the top of the rankings since October 2024, and she had a chance to chip away at the lead at the Queen’s Club Championship as the world No 1 was not in action.

The reigning Australian Open champion had 108 points to defend from last year, but she once again failed to make it past the quarter-final in London, meaning the gap stays at 947 points, but she will get another shot this coming week as both will be in action at the Berlin Tennis Open.

The top two are followed by Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, who also didn’t feature on the WTA Tour last week, while new French Open Mirra Andreeva moves up one place to No 5 with Amanda Anisimova down a spot after she lost in the quarter-final at Queen’s Club.

The rest of the top 10 is unchanged and you have to go down to No 17 for the next change with Iva Jovic climbing two spots after her run to the semi-final in London, while Ekaterina Alexandrova drops two places.

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But the biggest movers are further down with Raducanu rising 11 places to No 31 after she finished runner-up to Vekic at the HSBC Championship, giving her hopes of being seeded at Wimbledon a major boost.

Former world No 17 Vekic, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 100 in February, but she has worked her way back up and her title run at Queen’s Club has seen her surge 44 places to one spot behind Raducanu.

Alex Eala is another three places adrift as she dropped two places after losing in the round of 16.

Boulter was a semi-finalist in London as she is up 17 places to No 56 while quarter-finalists Kamilla Rakhimova is +13 to No 65 and Karolina Pliskova is +19 to No 87.

Ashlyn Krueger is +20 to No 93 after winning the WTA 125K title in Illkey with Ajla Tomljanovic three places behind her after rising 13 places with a run to the semi-final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Montgomery came through qualifying in the Netherlands and she was the last woman standing after Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the final due to illess and the American has surged 290 places to No 194.

In terms of big droppers, Tatjana Maria won the 2025 Queen’s Club title, but she lost in the round of 16 this year and is -65 to No 116 while former world No 4 Zheng Qinwen is -32 to No 160 after a first-round exit.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,090

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,143

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 6,733

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,056

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,751 (+1)

6. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,631 (-1)

7. Coco Gauff United States – 4,879

8. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,315

9. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,670

10. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 3,388

11. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,385

12. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 3,157

13. Linda Noskova Czechia – 3,054

14. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,617

15. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,571

16. Diana Shnaider – 2,548

17. Iva Jovic United States – 2,436 (+2)

18. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,415 (+1)

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,4411 (-2)

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,212