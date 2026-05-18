Aryna Sabalenka didn’t suffer any major damage in the rankings following her early exit from the Italian Open while Elina Svitolina and Sorana Cirstea were big winners.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has held sway in the WTA Rankings since October 2024, but Elena Rybakina has managed to chip away at her points lead in recent months.

And with the Belarusian losing in the third round in Rome, Rybakina had an opportunity to reduce the lead to under 1,000 points, but her quarter-final defeat at the hands of Svitolina means the gap remains huge.

Sabalenka, who started her 91st week at No 1 on Monday, has a 1,255-point advantage and that lead will be even bigger when the French Open gets underway, as Rybakina will drop 500 points this coming week as she won’t defend her title in Strasbourg.

Iga Swiatek managed to hold off Coco Gauff in the battle for third place with her run to the semi-final as she has a comfortable 524-point lead over the American, who finished runner-up to Svitolina in the final.

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Gauff leads an American trio as she is followed by Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova while former world No 3 Svitolina is up three places to No 7 on the back of her third Italian Open title.

Last year’s Rome champion Jasmine Paolini lost in the third round and, as a result, she slumped five places to No 13.

Cirstea, who stunned world No 1 Sabalenka in the round of 32 before defeating 13th seed Linda Noskova, is rewarded for her run to the semi-final with a nine-place jump to No 18 as she breaks into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

Anastasia Potapova came through qualifying to reach the fourth round and she surged 10 places to No 28 while Jelena Ostapenko is one place behind after climbing seven places with a run to the last four.

British No 1 was on the verge of being seeded at the French Open, but her late withdrawal from the Italian Open resulted in a seven-place drop to No 37 while Alex Eala sits just behind her after moving up four spots with her run to the third round in Rome.

Former world No 2 Barbora Krejcikova is +11 to No 42, fellow Czech Nikola Bartunkova is +29 to No 65, Croatian Donna Vekic is +19 to No 70, Taylor Townsend +23 to No 73, Diane Parry +14 to No 94 and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova +21 to No 109.

Peyton Stearns reached the semi-final in Rome last year, but she lost in the second round this year and is the biggest dropper as she is -43 to No 92.

Zheng Qinwen also made the last four in 2025, but she lost in the round of 32 and is -21 to No 53 while Katie Boulter is -9 to No 69, Kamilla Rakhimova -10 to No 86, Veronika Kudermetova -17 to No 87 and Sofia Kenin -14 to No 88.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,960

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,705

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,273

4. Coco Gauff United States – 6,749

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,286

6. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,958

7. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,315 (+3)

8. Mirra Andreeva – 4,181 (-1)

9. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,395

10. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 3,318 (+1)

11. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,145 (+1)

12. Linda Noskova Czechia – 3,054 (+1)

13. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,787 (-5)

14. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,679

15. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 2,387

16. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,341

17. Iva Jovic United States – 2,306

18. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 1,985 (+8)

19. Madison Keys United States – 1,962

20. Liudmila Samsonova – 1,950 (+1)