Elena Rybakina has started her third week at No 1 and she is set to remain top until at least the WTA Finals while it was a good week Leylah Fernandez and a trio of Australians.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Rybakina broke new ground with her title run at the US Open as she became world No 1 for the first time in her career, overtaking Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian had spent 99 consecutive weeks at the top.

With both not featuring on the WTA Tour last week, the Kazakh star maintained her 2,026-point lead and that could grow at the upcoming WTA 1000 double header in Beijing and Wuhan as Sabalenka has more points to defend.

The rest of the top 10 also remains unchanged with fifth-placed Mirra Andreeva missing an opportunity to edge closer to Coco Gauff as the reigning French Open champion lost in the second round of the Singapore Open.

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In fact, there was no movement in the top 20 and you have to go to No 21 before a change with Maja Chwalinska rising four spots after she reached the semi-final in Singapore before losing to Fernandez.

Canadian Fernandez went on to win the WTA 500 tournament, beating first-time finalist Talia Gibson in the final, and she earned a five-place jump to No 26.

Gibson is rewarded with a 26-place surge to a new career-high of No 37 after reaching her first WTA Tour singles final. The 22-year-old also takes over as Australia’s No 1 in the rankings.

It was a good weekend for Australians though, as Kimberly Birrell won the Korea Open, beating compatriot Maya Joint in straight sets in the final.

Birrell is +19 to No 41, 15 places better than her previous career high, while Joint avoids crashing out of the top 100 as she was at No 99 just a week ago, but jumps 24 spots to No 75.

Alina Korneeva was another big mover as the 19-year-old Russian is +19 after reaching the semi-final in Seoul.

But the biggest surge of the week honour goes to Tatiana Prozorova as the 22-year-old reached the last four in Singapore, resulting in a 57-place jump to No 123.

Back to the top 100 and Emma Raducanu dropped just two places to No 100 despite her prolonged absence from the WTA Tour. The former world No 10 is still struggling with a leg fracture and she will also miss next week’s China Open, which will result in her exiting the top 100.

WTA Top 20

1. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 9,901

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 7,875

3. Jessica Pegula United States – 7,265

4. Coco Gauff United States – 7,244

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,841

6. Linda Noskova Czechia – 5,328

7. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,809

8. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 4,683

9. Iga Swiatek Poland – 4,199

10. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 4,040

11. Amanda Anisimova United States – 3,363

12. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,935

13. Iva Jovic United States – 2,841

14. Diana Shnaider – 2,588

15. Victoria Mboko Canada – 2,521

16. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,464

17. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,306

18. Alex Eala Philippines – 2,276

19. Elise Mertens Belgium – 2,165

20. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,123