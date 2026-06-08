Aryna Sabalenka has left the door open for Elena Rybakina while Maya Chwalinska enjoyed a magical rise and Alex Eala bounced back from her French Open disappointment.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka was in danger of losing the No 1 spot in the WTA Rankings to Rybakina after Roland Garros, but the Kazakh’s early exit meant there was no change at the top.

The Belarusian then had an opportunity to put daylight between herself and Rybakina with a title run, but she was stunned in the quarter-final by Diana Shnaider, resulting in the gap being reduced to 947 points.

Sabalenka – who started her 94th week at No 1 in the rankings on Monday – will stay top until at least Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek remains a comfortable third despite her round of 16 defeat in Paris while Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova complete the top five.

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Women’s tennis’ newest Grand Slam winner, Mirra Andreeva, is up two places to No 6 – one place below her career-high – after adding 1,570 points to her tally for winning the French Open.

Last year’s champion, Coco Gauff, dropped three places to No 7 after she exited in the round of 32 while Elina Svitolina, Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova fill the last few spots in the top 10.

Semi-finalist Marta Kostyuk is up to a career-high 12th while Shnaider climbed seven spots to No 16 after also reaching the last four.

Roland Garros runner-up Chwalinska was ranked at No 114 before the start of the tournament, but her run has seen her surge 93 places to No 21 – 92 places above her previous best.

Madison Keys exits the top 20 as she is -7 to No 26 after losing in the round of 16.

Filipina Eala lost in the first round in Paris, but then entered the WTA 125K Birmingham Open and went on to win the title, earning 76 ranking points, which helped her to climb four places to No 33.

Maria Sakkari is +12 to No 37 while Emma Raducanu is -3 and sits at No 42 after losing her opener at Roland Garros.

Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova was also a big mover as she is +14 to a new high of No 54, France’s Diane Parry is +37 and sits at No 55 and Maria Timofeeva is +25 to No 93 as she equals her career high.

Russian teenager Alina Korneeva enters the top 100 for the first time as she jumped 21 places to No 96 after coming through qualifying to reach the second round in Paris and Xiyu Wang is +48 and up to No 100 after reaching the last 16.

Former world No 4 and 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen slumped 66 places to No 122 after her first-round exit and former No 2 Paula Badosa is -22 and sits at No 141.

But Lois Boisson suffered the biggest drop as she is -112 and finds herself at 155 as she went from semi-finalist in 2025 to losing in the first round in 2026.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,090

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,143

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 6,733

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,056 (+1)

5. Amanda Anisimova United States – 5,848 (+1)

6. Mirra Andreeva – 5,751 (+2)

7. Coco Gauff United States – 4,879 (-3)

8. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,315 (-1)

9. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,670

10. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 3,438

11. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,385

12. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 3,157 (+3)

13. Linda Noskova Czechia – 3,054 (-1)

14. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,617 (-1)

15. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,571 (+1)

16. Diana Shnaider – 2,506 (+7)

17. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,449 (-3)

18. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,415 (-1)

18. Iva Jovic United States – 2,366 (-2)

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,214 (+4)