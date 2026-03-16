Aryna Sabalenka has started her 74th consecutive week at No 1 in the WTA Rankings and her Indian Wells Open title win has helped her to extend her lead over new world No 2 Elena Rybakina.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has been top of the rankings since October 2024 and she is set to remain their for another couple of months with her latest title once again highlighting her dominance and consistency.

Having finished runner-up last year, the Belarusian went one better with an incredible 3–6, 6–3, 7–6 (8–6) win as she saved a match point in the tie-breaker against the Australian Open champion.

The Belarusian – who has now spent a total 82 weeks at No 1 – added 350 points (she was defending 650 points from 2025) to increase the gap to Rybakina to 3,242 with Iga Swiatek another 195 points behind in third place.

Rybakina, who returned to No 3 on the back of her Melbourne Park title, cracked a new high as she surpassed Swiatek after the Pole lost in the quarter-finals against Elina Svitolina.

The other changes in the top 10 see Svitolina and Victoria Mboko move up one place each with 2025 Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva dropping to No 10 after her early exit. Mboko’s ninth place is a new career high.

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Mboko’s fellow teenager Iva Jovic also reached a new milestone as she moved up one place to No 17 on the back of Madison Keys’ three-place drop to No 18.

With Zheng Qinwen and Emma Navarro dropping three spots and two spots, respectively, British No 1 Emma Raducanu moved up one place to No 23 while there is a new name top 30 as Filipina star Alex Eala is up three places to No 29.

Eala reached the fourth round on her debut in Indian Wells before losing against Linda Noskova.

The biggest climber into the top 100 was Talia Gibson as the Australian came through qualifying and stunned three seeded players – including seventh seed Jasmine Paolini – to reach the quarter-final.

Her reward is a 44-place surge to a new best of No 68 while fellow qualifier Anastasia Zakharova climbed 12 places to No 74 after reaching the second round.

Former world No 7 Danielle Collins is the biggest dropper as she is down 21 places as she remains sidelined due to health reasons.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,025

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 7,783 (+1)

3. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,588 (-1)

4. Coco Gauff United States – 6,803

5. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,583

6. Amanda Anisimova United States – 6,070

7. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,232

8. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,020 (+1)

9. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,351 (+1)

10. Mirra Andreeva – 3,066 (-2)

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,918

12. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,803

13. Linda Noskova Czechia – 2,801

14. Karolina Muchova Czechi – 2,668

15. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,434

16. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,095

17. Iva Jovic United States – 2,070

18. Madison Keys United States – 2,026

19. Elise Mertens Belgium – 1,936

20. Diana Shnaider – 1,898