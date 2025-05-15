WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Italian Open: Gauff back at No 2, Swiatek’s big slump, Raducanu, Eala rise

Iga Swiatek’s three-year stay in the top two of the WTA Rankings will come to an end after the Italian Open while Coco Gauff was the big winner among the top three.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek has endured a nightmare clay-court season compared to her usual high standards as last year she won the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

The Pole started the 2025 red dirt campaign with 7,470 points, but she failed to defend her semi-final points from last year in Stuttgart as well as her 2024 title in Madrid.

Those dropped points put her under huge pressure ahead of the Italian Open with Gauff and Jessica Pegula on her heels.

WTA Top 10 Before Italian Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,118 points

2. Iga Swiatek – 6,773

3. Coco Gauff – 6,603

4. Jessica Pegula – 6,243

5. Jasmine Paolini – 4,875

6. Madison Keys – 4,824

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,781

8. Zheng Qinwen – 4,193

9. Emma Navarro – 3,797

10. Paula Badosa – 3,761

After producing her second-worst performance in Rome following a third-round exit, Swiatek will slip to No 4 in the rankings with Gauff and Pegula moving ahead of her. The Pole is effectively -935 in the rankings.

It is the first time since 2022 that Swiatek will drop out of the top two with Gauff back at No 2 for the first time since August 2024.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka missed an opportunity to really put a marker down ahead of Roland Garros after losing in the quarter-final against Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka will drop 435 points as she finished runner-up to Swiatek last year.

Mirra Andreeva is the other player to move up in the top 10 after her run to the quarter-final with Madison Keys down one spot to No 7, but Zheng – who faces Gauff next – could move up to No 7 if she reaches the final.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,683 points

2. Coco Gauff – 6,593 (+1)

3. Jessica Pegula – 6,243 (+1)

4. Iga Swiatek – 5,838 (-2)

5. Jasmine Paolini – 5,255

6. Mirra Andreeva – 4,985 (+1)

7. Madison Keys – 4,620 (-1)

8. Zheng Qinwen – 4,368

9. Emma Navarro – 3,721

10. Paula Badosa – 3,641

Other Big Winners

American Peyton Stearns has reached the semi-final of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career and she has already earned new career-high as she is guaranteed to rise into the top 30.

The 23-year-old currently sits at No 26 in the Live Rankings following a 16-place surge while she could move up to No 23 if she beats Paolini in the semi-final.

Emma Raducanu also had a decent outing in Rome as she reached the fourth round for the first time before losing against Gauff. The 22-year-old’s three wins has resulted in a seven-place jump to No 42, just two places behind British No 1 Katie Boulter.

Rising star Alex Eala lost in the first round, but she is set to climb six places to a career-high No 64 as several others dropped down the list after failing to defend points from 2024.

Hailey Baptiste will be one of the biggest risers in the top 100 when the rankings are updated on Monday as she will jump 24 places to a new best of 66 after reaching the round of 32.

Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, who is still on the comeback trail following a series of injury setbacks, will climb 19 places to No 102.

Also outside the top 100, teenager Victoria Mboko will move up 24 places to No 132 after the 18-year-old Canadian came through qualifying and reached the second round.

Other Big Losers

Danielle Collins reached the semi-final in 2024 and she ended Swiatek’s title defence in the third round, but she was also a loser in the rankings as she lost her next round. The American will drop 11 places to No 46.

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka is projected to slide 15 places to Non 69 after losing in the round of 64.

Maria Sakkari is close to exiting the top 100. The Greek came through qualifying but then lost in the second round with her net result an 11-place drop to No 92.