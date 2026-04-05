Yuliia Starodubtseva started the 2026 WTA Tour season at No 113 in the rankings, but four months later she finds herself on the cusp of the top 50 following an incredible run at the Charleston Open.

The Ukrainian was due to play in the qualifiers of the WTA 500 event, but a late withdrawal from the tournament pushed her into the main draw and she has made the most of her opportunity.

Starodubtseva started her tournament with a win over Zhang Shuai and then defeated Ekaterine Gorgodze, Renata Zarazua and McCartney Kessler to secure a semi-final match against fifth seed Madison Keys.

And she pulled off a brilliant 6-1, 6-4 win over the 2025 Australian Open winner as she produced a dominant display on serve, winning 70.5% of points on her first serve.

“It’s a big moment for me,” Starodubtseva said after reaching her maiden WTA Tour final. “I just appreciate every second here right now.”

WTA News

Iva Jovic and Madison Keys’ prize money and ranking points from Charleston Open

Alex Eala among seven top-50 players in impressive WTA 125 tournament field in Spain

She added during her on-court interview: “Maddie is a great opponent. I’ve watched a lot of her matches. It’s not easy to take on someone like that. Staying solid, staying aggressive is the key.

“I know I had a shaky moment at (5-3) where I didn’t hold, but I had to get through it and play aggressive.”

Up next is defending champion Jessica Pegula in the final and she is a big fan of the American’s style of play.

“It’s funny,” the 26-year-old said. “Recently someone told me that I should watch a bit more Jessie Pegula and try to play like her. She plays great tennis. I like how she plays, and I think she’s a great fighter, and this tournament kind of shows it as well.”

WTA Rankings Surge

Having started the year outside the top 100, Starodubtseva cracked the top 100 for the first time at the end of March after reaching the third round of the Miami Open.

She started the Charleston Open at a career-high No 89 and is now set for a massive jump as she is at No 53 up 36 places in the Live Rankings after reaching the final.

A win against Pegula could see her rise to as high as No 42.

And she is also assured of going home with a healthy prize cheque as she started the tournament with her 2026 earnings at $202,798 while her career prize money was $1,790,066.

The Ukrainian is guaranteed to earn at least $218,225 while victory in Sunday’s final will be worth $354,345.