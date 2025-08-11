When Roger Federer retired, he vowed to stay involved in tennis in any shape or form as he promised his fans that he will make a return for exhibition matches in future.

And now he has once delivered and given his fans exactly what they want as he will make another on-court appearance at the Shanghai Masters along with a few celebrities.

In a video released by organisers of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, tennis great Federer said: “Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

“Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game. I look forward to seeing you then, on October 10.”

He will be joined by Hong Kong-American actor, filmmaker Donnie Yen, Chinese actor Wu Lei and former Chinese tennis player Zheng Jie.

The last time tennis fans saw Federer in a profesional match was in September 2022 at the Laver Cup when he teamed up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles in what turned out to be his farewell encounter for Team Europe as they lost 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), [9-11] against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

That match was followed by an emotional on-court speech as Federer said goodbye to professional tennis.

Despite bowing out of the game, the tennis great promised that he would make a comeback as he stated: “I love this game and I want to stay involved in some shape or form. I won’t be a ghost or a stranger.”

There were several hints about a comeback since that comment and in 2024 he also teamed up for the “Night of Roger Federer’s Super Friends” encounter with Chinese singer Eason Chan, Chinese tennis player Zhang Zhizhen and Chinese table tennis star Fan Zhendong.

Then in April this year he said: “I would love to start playing two or three times a week & hopefully get myself back on the exhibition court and fill up a few nice around the world. I have no plans yet.”

Three months later and the plans have turned into reality as he will make his comeback at the Shanghai Masters in the “Roger & Friends Celebrity Doubles Match” at Qizhong Stadium.

Federer has a deep connection with the Shanghai Masters as he won the title twice, first in 2014 when he defeated Gilles Simon in the final and again in 2017 when he beat Rafael Nadal. He also finished runner-up to Andy Murray in 2010.

His final on-court appearance at the tournament was in 2019 when he lost in the quarter-final against Alexander Zverev.

Federer, though, was in the stands at the 2024 edition as he attended several matches, including the final between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as he was seated next to Carlos Alcaraz, who lost in the quarter-final.