Greg Rusedski claims there’s still a big ‘question mark’ around Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon despite kind draw

Jannik Sinner’s arrival to Wimbledon feels mightily different to how he entered Roland Garros.

The Italian looked near-unbeatable ahead of Roland Garros, having lifted trophies in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome back-to-back in the lead-up to the French Grand Slam.

The intensity of his schedule before Roland Garros unfortunately got the better of him, as he was stunned in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Sinner has not played since Roland Garros, and he has confirmed he received health checks in the lead-up to the Grand Slam he won last year.

While Sinner is still the favourite to win Wimbledon, along with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, Greg Rusedski has expressed concern for the World No 1.

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“Sinner should win [Wimbledon], but there’s still question marks,” he said on Off Court with Greg Rusedski. “The heat exhaustion he had in Paris.

“On top of that, Djokovic did beat him in Australia. Let’s not forget about that. It was a five- set epic. Yes, he won all the categories except for match point, but Novak found a way. And this is the one Slam that I think Novak still believes he can win.

“So, don’t just write Mr. Sinner’s name in there as well, because there’s not too many people that would have picked Zverev to go all the way in Paris and win his first major. And we’re not talking about him, even though his section down below looks pretty good.”

Sinner has been drawn against Miomir Kecmanovic in round one of Wimbledon and his projected draw looks quite straightforward until the latter stages.

The Italian’s first real test could be Rafael Jodar in round four, although the Spaniard is entering Wimbledon with health issues himself, having withdrawn from Queen’s.

Jannik Sinner’s projected route through Wimbledon

R1 – Miomir Kecmanovic

R2 – Nuno Borges

R3 – Jenson Brooksby

R16 – Rafael JodarJodar

QF – Daniil Medvedev

SF – Novak Djokovic

F – Alexander Zverev

He could also play Djokovic before the final this year, due to the Serbian’s seeding falling outside the top four. They could be set for a mammoth battle in the semi-finals of the competition.

Zverev, who won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, is Sinner’s most likely final opponent, although the French Grand Slam taught us plenty can change in the next two weeks.

What we do know now for sure is the World No 1 will open up Centre Court as the defending champion against Kecmanovic, as is the tradition at Wimbledon.