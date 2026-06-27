Novak Djokovic explains what he would ‘love’ to do with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal soon

Novak Djokovic’s rivalry with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was one of the biggest selling points of tennis for over two decades.

The pair split 66 Grand Slam titles between each other during their careers, with Djokovic still looking to build upon that in the 2026 season.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer – dubbed the ‘big three’ by fans – often met at the latter stages of the biggest events in the sport, with the Serbian just about winning more Grand Slams than his rival.

Djokovic has, to date, claimed 24 Grand Slam titles, while Nadal won 22 and Federer earned 20 in their illustrious careers.

There have been question marks around the trio’s relationship off the court, although they have reunited at times following the retirements of Federer in 2022 and Nadal in 2024.

Speaking ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic said he would like to continue to combine with his former rivals in the near future.

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According to Puntodebreak, Djokovic said: “I would love to have the opportunity to sit down with the two of them, just the three of us, without interruptions or distractions, and be able to talk about everything, about how we felt playing against each other, about what we thought of each other. I’m sure there would be a lot to say at that table.”

Following Federer and Nadal’s retirements from the game, in 2022 and 2024 respectively, Djokovic was confirmed to have a winning record against both of his key rivals following their two-decade battles.

The Serbian played Federer 50 times on the ATP Tour and he managed to win 27 matches against the Swiss legend. That included victories over Federer in the finals of both the US Open and Wimbledon, and in the semi-finals of Roland Garros and the Australian Open.

Djokovic and Nadal, meanwhile, met 60 times during their incredible rivalry. The Serbian just about ended the rivalry with a winning record, with 31 victories to Nadal’s 29.

That’s particularly impressive from Djokovic as Nadal won seven of his first 10 matches against the Serbian, so he certainly learned how to play against the King of Clay throughout his career.

That even included an astonishing nine victories for Djokovic on clay against Nadal, the most any player ever managed against the Spaniard. Second was Dominic Thiem, who only managed 4 victories against Nadal on the surface.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer reunited at Roland Garros last year to celebrate the King of Clay, who won the Grand Slam an incredible 14 times.

If Djokovic’s latest words are anything to go by, there could be another reunion between the three greatest players the sport has ever seen very soon.