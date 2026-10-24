Pan Pacific Open withdrawal list: 6 stars out as big name joins Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek

The 2026 Pan Pacific Open was due to feature five top 10 stars, but that number has dropped to one, and another high-profile player has now withdrawn.

The 52nd edition of the prestigious outdoor hard-court tournament in Tokyo will be the last WTA 500 event of the 2026 campaign.

Main draw play at the Ariake Coliseum will take place from Monday 26 October to Sunday 1 November. The total prize money commitment for the 2026 Pan Pacific Open is $1,206,446.

Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk are the four players currently in the top 10 of the WTA Rankings to withdraw from the Pan Pacific Open entry list. World No 1 Elena Rybakina is the only remaining top 10 player.

World No 4 Pegula‘s second round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in Wuhan last week is the only match she has played since her US Open semi-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka.

Ahead of her appearance at the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan, Pegula spoke about feeling fatigued following a busy summer.

“Sometimes things can happen because of the accumulation of a lot of matches, playing a lot of tennis,” the 32-year-old American explained.

More Tennis News

2026 Pan Pacific Open Draw: Alex Eala gets favourable start as Elena Rybakina, Maja Chwalinska learn paths

Iga Swiatek praised for making ‘wise decision’ by former world No 1 – ‘Good for her’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“When a big tournament finally ends, I think sometimes, for me at least, I start feeling a little bit run down.

Pegula missed the China Open prior to Wuhan, and she pulled out of this week’s Ningbo Open, as well as Tokyo.

Swiatek withdrew from Tokyo on Tuesday as she confirmed she would not play again in 2026 due to an ongoing thigh injury.

“The past few months, or actually the past couple of years, have been incredibly intense and I feel I need to rest and recover my body fully. So that’s exactly what I will do, a bit longer this time,” said the world No 9.

“I’ve decided to end my season here, which means I won’t be playing any more tournaments this year.”

Svitolina, the world No 6, pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday, having already withdrawn from the Ningbo Open.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian announced on Monday that she had separated from her husband Gael Monfils.

World No 10 Marta Kostyuk also withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday after she retired due to injury during her opening match in Ningbo.

Iva Jovic, the world No 12, has become the latest highly-ranked player to pull out of Tokyo.

The 18-year-old American was set to be seeded third at the WTA 500 event, but she withdrew before the draw was made on Saturday.

Jovic was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 by Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals at the Ningbo Open on Friday.

2026 Pan Pacific Open withdrawal list

Jessica Pegula (world No 4) – replaced by Ann Li

(world No 4) – replaced by Ann Li Elina Svitolina (world No 6) – replaced by Peyton Stearns

(world No 6) – replaced by Peyton Stearns Iga Swiatek (world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova

(world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova Marta Kostyuk (world No 10) – replaced by Cristina Bucsa

(world No 10) – replaced by Cristina Bucsa Iva Jovic (world No 12) – replaced by Wang Xinyu

(world No 12) – replaced by Wang Xinyu Anna Kalinskaya (world No 23) – replaced by Diane Parry

READ NEXT: Alex Eala told to make decision that ‘will change her career’ after ‘liability’ was exposed in latest loss

