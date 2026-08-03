At the second time of asking, Alex Eala claimed the first WTA title of her career at the Washington Open, by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final.

Eala had previously lost the Eastbourne Open and won a couple of Challenger events, but this was her first triumph on one of the biggest stages the WTA Tour has to offer.

The Filipina star toppled Jessica Pegula in two sets in a final that was split over two days, due to a storm that hit the final on the Sunday.

Eala entered the the second day of the final a set down, but she produced a brilliant performance to take the second set 6-4, before a capitulation from Pegula allowed Eala to take the next set 6-0.

Just hours after the match, Rafael Nadal took to social media to send the 21-year-old star a message.

More Alex Eala news

Greg Rusedski predicts when Alex Eala will start challenging for Grand Slams amid ‘most exciting’ claim

What Jessica Pegula said about Alex Eala’s fans after losing the Washington Open final

“Congratulations, Alex Eala!,” wrote the King of Clay. “What an incredible week in Washington! A well-deserved title for all the hard work.

Congratulations to the Philippines and to the entire Rafael Nadal Academy team!”

Eala spent her early years training at the King of Clay’s academy in Spain, before turning professional and taking the WTA Tour by storm in 2025.

This is not the first time Nadal has publicly messaged Eala after a triumph on the WTA Tour.

In 2025, during Eala’s incredible run to the Miami Open semi finals, which saw her pick up a victory over Iga Swiatek, Nadal took to social media again.

“We are extremely proud of you, Alex,” Nadal wrote on X after her quarter final victory against the Pole. “What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming!”

Eala’s victory at the Washington Open has put her into the WTA Tour top 20 and there is every chance she continues to soar up the rankings.

The Filipina star is defending just 70 points across the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open, so she is all but guaranteed to pick up more rankings points.

Just 41 ranking points split Eala and Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is the world No 19. There is every chance the 21-year-old can make her top 15 debut at the before the US Open if she contiues the form she has shown over the summer.

Since the grass court season, Eala has claimed her first WTA title in Washington, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, won the Birmingham Challenger, and reached the semi finals of the Berlin Open.

It’s been an incredible run for the Filipina star.