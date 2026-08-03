Alex Eala has created yet more history for the Philippines and herself after winning the Washington Open final in a three-set comeback victory over Jessica Pegula.

The Filipina secured impressive straight-set wins over second seed Elina Svitolina and third seed Naomi Osaka in the previous two rounds but it seemed as if she had met her match against the American on Sunday.

The top seed and world No 3 deservedly took the first set 6-4 before the contest was halted due to rain, meaning play was cancelled for the rest of the day.

Despite being by far the less experienced of the two, the 21-year-old looked the more composed on court when play resumed on Monday lunchtime, with the left-hander taking the second 6-4.

That seemed to throw Pegula completely off her game, and Eala ruthlessly punished her as she won the decider 6-0 to secure the biggest title of her career.

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Prior to winning this 500 WTA Tour event, Eala had only tasted success at WTA 125 level. Now, she has risen to 20th in the rankings, become the first Filipina to win on the WTA Tour, and this could just be the start of something very special.

Following her loss, Pegula said in her on-court interview, “I wanna congratulate Alex on an amazing week and tournament. I don’t know how much more I can say. But you’re an amazing player.

“Just to see how far you’ve come over the last couple years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every place you go, it’s not fun to play against but I really appreciate the really fun atmosphere. I think it’s amazing. Congrats. All the best to you and your team and your coach.”

So, who is Eala’s coach? Who is the person masterminding her rise up the rankings in women’s tennis? Tennis365 has dug a little deeper to answer that question and more.

Who is Joan Bosch?

Eala left her home and family to attend the Rafa Nadal Academy at the age of 12. From there, she won the prestigious Le Petits As competition in France the same year, before she began competing in junior Grand Slams aged 13.

In 2022, she became the first Filipina to win a junior major singles title when she beat Lucie Havlickova in the US Open final.

Before then, one Joan Bosch was one of her early mentors at Nadal’s academy in Manacor, which first launched in 2016. To this day, he is still listed as an under-18 coach there on the academy’s website.

But let’s journey further back. Bosch was born in 1975 and played at the Balearic Government School, Mallorca, sharing training sessions with Carlos Moya, who would go on to win the 1998 French Open and top the rankings the following year.

He graduated as a PE teacher from Alberta Gimenez University and became a national tennis instructor for the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation.

During his time working at the Balearic School of Sport, where he worked as an instructor and tutor, he met Toni Nadal and a young Rafael Nadal.

He then reportedly worked with Moya for seven years, and together they won Masters events in Cincinnati and Rome, and subsequently he has coached with Jaume Munar, who reached a career-high ranking of 33 last December.

Where does Alex Eala come in?

Bosch, who saw Eala graduate from the academy in 2023, has reportedly has been coaching the Filipina specifically for the past three years.

He was there for her breakout semi-final run at the Miami Open in 2025 and more recently at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Bosch was the lone member of Eala’s coaching staff in Washington D.C. and after beating defending champion Leylah Fernandez last week, she made a beeline for her mentor.

She said after that victory, “Joan, who’s here with me, is my confidant. I trust him a lot, as well as my team who’s back home.

“He said that I just have to keep going because if I’m there for every ball, I’ll have my chances. And I did. Like always, he’s right. I think it helps me feel like I’m not alone on court.”

Alex Eala ‘thrives’ on pressure

Bosch is well aware of how important the left-hander is for her legion of fans back home.

He said last month during Eala’s fourth round Wimbledon run, “She has a lot of strengths in her game. When she feels good, she always brings out the best in herself. She has a lot of belief in herself, confidence. In her tennis, she has this ability to handle other players’ power.

“The players today serve very well and she is very good on the return. I think it’s a bit of a mix of all that. But it’s clear she’s an excellent player with a lot of quality.

“She’s writing an important page in her country’s history and you can see it in the supporters’ enthusiasm. I read somewhere that Alex doesn’t play only for herself but also for her country. As someone close to her, I can say that’s true in a way.

“Every time she achieves something, she thinks it’s incredible for her, but she also thinks it’s crazy for her country. It’s nice to see things from her point of view.”

And while the weight of a nation may weigh heavy on some players, it seems that is not the case for Eala.

He told L’Equipe, “For some, it could be a source of stress and extra pressure, but she seems to thrive in this situation. Of course, she’s also stressed, she’s young, she’s still growing.

“A lot of players have been there longer. When you arrive like that on tour, it can be hard to manage. She has moments of nerves, but she handles it pretty well.”

Together, Eala has risen from just outside the top 150 at the start of 2025 to inside the top 20 now. And after her Washington title success, this could just be the beginning of something very special.

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