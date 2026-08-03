Teenager Kristina Liutova has become the second-youngest player to win a WTA Tour title on her debut after winning the Memphis Open.

The 16-year-old defeated came through qualifying and defeated Czech Darja Vidmanova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the final to to win her maiden singles title, which will earn her a massive jump in the WTA Rankings.

Liutova started her campaign at the WTA 250 tournament with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) win over Mariia Kozyreva in the second round of qualifying and then held her own against top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova as the score was 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 5-4 when the former world No 10 retired due to illness in the first round.

That was followed by a three-set win over Maja Joint, a two-set victory over sixth seed Caty McNally and a straight-set win over Elvina Kalieva in the semi-final.

She overcame a poor start in the final as the 23-year-old Vidmanova broke three times in the first set, but the Russian broke twice in the second set to take the match to a decider.

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Liutova raced into a 4-0 lead, but Vidmanova hit back and saved three match points in game eight before the youngster eventually won on her fourth match point in the next game.

Aged 16 years and 175 days, she is the second-youngest player after Mirjana Lucic (15 years and 50 days) to win a title on debut. Lucic won the Bol title in 1997 while Angelique Widjaja (16 years and 286 days) slips to third place following her title in Bali in 2001.

WTA Ranking Points

Liutova started the tournament at No 229 in the rankings – four places above her previous best – but she has earned a 103-place jump in the Live WTA Rankings to No 126 with her maiden crown.

She earned 268 ranking points (250 for the title and 16 from the qualifying event) while Vidmanova picked up 151 points, resulting in her climbing 22 places to No 92 with her previous best 90.

Prize Money Earned

Liutova easily earned her biggest prize check in her young career to date as she picked up $37,390. Before Sunday’s final, her 2026 earnings stood at $42,944 while her career total was $49,499 – and she has nearly doubled both those tallies.

Runner-up Vidmanova was also playing in her first WTA singles final and she collected $22,125 to add to the $324,885 she had earned so far this season while she was on $493,654 in career earnings before playing at the Memphis Open.