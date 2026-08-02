Aryna Sabalenka has backed the WTA’s controversial new rule requiring all players to undergo sex testing before being eligible to compete professionally, while also revealing she went ‘back to basics’ following her Wimbledon defeat.

The Belarusian has enjoyed a mixed 2026 season, reaching the Australian Open final and winning titles at both Indian Wells and Miami before suffering a quarter-final exit at the French Open to conclude a disappointing clay-court campaign.

Most recently, she lost 6-2, 7-6(2) to Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of Wimbledon, despite having won their previous three meetings earlier this season.

However, the world No 1 will now look to bounce back during the North American hard-court swing, beginning at the Canadian Open, which runs from August 2 – 13.

“Yes, I have a lot of hope (laughs),” Sabalenka responded when asked during her pre-tournament press conference whether she felt confident heading into the North American hard-court season.

“I wouldn’t say the clay and grass were that bad. I was trying a couple of things, but they didn’t come out as I expected, and now we’re back to basics. I really hope it works well again on the hard court.”

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After several months on clay and grass, Sabalenka will welcome a return to her favoured hard courts.

Indeed, all four of her Grand Slam titles have come on the surface – the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024, and the US Open in 2024 and 2025.

The Belarusian also has an excellent opportunity to extend her lead at the top of the rankings, having not competed in Canada last season.

“It’s a routine [returning to hard courts],” she analysed.

“It’s a lot of rallies, a lot of basic work, like cross-court shots. I don’t know, it’s like going back to a very small variety of the game. I don’t get too into these angles, drop shots, like the serve and volley, I just get back into the game from the back of the court, I make sure I have a lot of confidence there. And on top of that, I add some variety.”

Aside from discussing her preparations for the hard-court swing, Sabalenka was also asked for her views on the WTA’s newly introduced genetic sex-testing policy.

According to the WTA, the new rule will come into effect on Tuesday, with players able to undergo a one-time test for the SRY gene – which helps determine biological sex – using either a cheek swab or a blood test.

The policy replaces the WTA’s previous eligibility rules, under which transgender women could compete after declaring their gender as female and maintaining testosterone below the required threshold for at least two years before playing professionally.

“It’s very important to maintain fairness in our circuit,” she began.

“It’s obvious that, biologically, men are much stronger than women, so it wouldn’t seem fair to me for a woman to compete against a biological man.

“I think it took them a while to make this decision and, yes, I support it. But I’m concentrating on myself, on my goals, on whatever it takes. If you want to test us all, I will gladly do so, it’s pretty fair, and let’s keep it that way.”

As well as attempting to defend her US Open title in four weeks’ time, Sabalenka will also compete in the mixed doubles event alongside 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

“I hope everyone is healthy this time (laughs), I’m very excited,” she noted.

“I think It’s going to be fun. Playing with Novak is always fun. Mixed doubles, I played it once in my life, I mean the Grand Slams, and we’re going to give it our all, you know, we’re just going for the title, that’s our goal, I think, so it’s going to be fun and intense.”