The draw has been made for the WTA 1000 event in Toronto and it says much about the rising presence of Alex Eala in the women’s draw that the official tournament website focused on her potential clash against new Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

Eala has emerged as one of the biggest names in the women’s game over the last 18 months, with her run to the last-16 at Wimbledon adding to the hype around the Filipina hero.

Now Eala is preparing for her first WTA 1000 event of the North American swing and if she wins her opening match in Toronto, she could be on course to take on Noskova, who is the latest addition to the list of Grand Slam champions in the women’s game.

This will also be her first tournament since a disappointing Wimbledon exit for world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and she will be handed a bye in the opening round along with all the seeded players.

Sabalenka could face a re-match with Maja Chwalinska and she would be keen to record a win in that match after the Polish star cashed in on a huge collapse from the Belarusian in the French Open back in June.

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She could also face Amanda Anisimova in one of the quarter-finals, while seven-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and defending champion Jessica Pegula have landed in the same half of the draw and are projected to meet in the last eight.

Coco Gauff also finds herself in the top half and could be on course for another heavyweight showdown with Sabalenka if both move through to the latter stages of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek is set to play her first tournament since losing against Eala at Wimbledon and she could face China’s Wang Xinyu in her opening match, with French Open finalist Marta Kostyuk also in her section of the draw.

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Swiatek spoke to tournament organisers after the draw was made and she is relishing the chance to get back on court after a lengthy break.

“It’s great to be back in Toronto,” she said. “The last time I was here was 2022 and I have great memories from here in 2019, which was one of the first tournaments where I felt really good and that I belonged on the WTA Tour.

“I had more time to practice on hard courts than last year, when it was so rushed. So I have had a nice two weeks of practice on the hard courts.

“I have had a nice time to work with my coach (Francisco Roig). I want to try and implement everything he wants me to do in this tournament.”

Swiatek is set to get huge support in Toronto as the city has a big Polish community and they will be keen to cheer on their hero as she looks to challenge for the title.

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