Emma Raducanu is back with the coach who oversaw her stunning run at the 2021 US Open.

The then 18-year-old didn’t drop a set on her way to the title at Flushing Meadows but just weeks after that triumph, the Brit was looking for a new coach.

Ahead of her return to the WTA Tour with next week’s tournament in Strasbourg, Raducanu has linked up with Andrew Richardson once again, nearly five years and eight coaches later.

Many argued that it was the wrong decision to jettison Richardson, with the former world No 10 ostensibly citing how she wanted a coach with more experience of the tour.

As Raducanu prepares to return to action following a post-viral illness that has sidelined her for two months, Tennis365 has dug a little deeper on coach Richardson.

WTA Tour News

WTA Strasbourg 2026 Entry List, Draw Date: Victoria Mboko headlines draw as Emma Raducanu and French star receive late entries

‘Coaching Emma Raducanu is the hardest job in the world’, says former world No 1

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s new coach?

In a statement, Raducanu said: “Grateful to have reconnected with someone who has known me for over a decade now and looking forward to building together one iteration at a time.”

Indeed, both Richardson and Raducanu go back a long way. Previously a head coach at the Bromley Tennis Centre in south east London, Richardson began working with her at the age of 11.

Prior to him coming on board for that US Open run, Nigel Sears was Raducanu’s coach. And despite her achieving a breakout fourth round streak at the 2021 edition of Wimbledon, Richardson took up the coaching reins.

The 52-year-old is a former professional tennis player himself, with the 6ft 7in giant reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 1997, before losing to fellow Brit Greg Rusedski.

From 1992-2000, Richardson tried his hand at professional tennis, with the Peterborough-born player getting as high as 133rd in the rankings.

He was slightly more successful in doubles, where he sometimes played alongside Tim Henman, winning five Challenger titles, earning a ranking of 96, and playing in all four Grand Slams.

Richardson has worked with British players such as Ross Hutchins, Miles Kasiri, Alan Mackin, and most notably Raducanu. So why did they part company in 2021?

Raducanu opts against extending Richardson’s contract

Back in 2023, Richardson was asked about his sudden split from Raducanu. He explained that they had a nine-week contract and when that was done, her agent let him down gently.

He told the Daily Mail, “The fact of the matter is that a I had a nine-week trial contract that both Emma and I thought was a good idea to see how we would get on, and it ran through to the end of the US Open, stopping immediately afterwards.

“There was a period of time after that when I was keen to re-negotiate the contract. I wanted to carry on, and I had a plan that I wanted to put in place for Emma. This thing about ‘I wanted to go off and coach my son’ is not true, but it seems to come up all the time.

“After probably ten days to two weeks (following the Open) I didn’t have a contract. We were in the process of re-negotiating and then I got a brief call from her agent telling me they were going to go in a different direction, and that was the end of it.”

He also dispelled talk of him wanting to focus on his elder son Rocco’s burgeoning tennis career rather than helping Raducanu.

Richardson added, “There were a lot of family logistics to think about, one son was changing schools and I had to find a tennis situation that worked for Rocco and I needed to find a job. Putting all that together was quite complicated, and there were still Covid restrictions around which made it even more tricky.

“Any parent with a child who is serious about their tennis will identify with the fact that it can be a complicated business and that a lot of sacrifices have to be made.”

In recent years, he has lead the Ferrer Academy in La Nucía, Spain. That is where Raducanu trained last month and now they are back working together.

Raducanu has made 10 coaching appointments in her professional career. Richardson is expected to be in charge for her tilt at Wimbledon and beyond. Whether he stays for the long term is up in the air.

GO DEEPER: WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Italian Open: Sabalenka’s big lead, Swiatek ahead of Gauff; Eala +4, Raducanu -7