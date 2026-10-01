WATCH: Alex Eala confronts fan who throws cap at her – but responds with kindness

Filipino duo Alex Eala and Shaira Rivera’s exit from the women’s doubles competition at the 2026 Asian Games was marred by a run-in with an over-exuberant Filipino fan on Wednesday.

The world No 18 Eala, who defeated Johanna Garland 7-5, 6-0 in the singles quarter-final earlier in the day, teamed up Rivera in the doubles, but the pair lost in straight sets against China’s Xinyu Jiang and Zhaoxuan Yang.

Despite the defeat, Filipino fans were eager to get a glimpse of their star player as she was about to leave the main court at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

They all rushed to the exit of the stadium and many, of course, were hoping for a photograph or an autograph.

But one fan took things too far and decided to throw his cap at Eala as she was about to disappear from sight.

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The 21-year-old – clearly a little upset – stopped and took her bag off while staring at the fan. She then picked up the cap before turning to the fan and told him: “Sir, you shouldn’t be throwing things at the players. If you say it nicely, I will sign for you, but don’t throw things.”

The fan apologised and Eala calmly decided to sign the cap before interacting with several other fans.

It is not the only incident as a woman also threw a T-shirt at the WTA star and she made the same point to that particular fan.

Oh shooot nasundo pica ni Alexita. Nagsorry naman si kuya mukhang di niya rin naman intention.. Pagoda na rin ang alex…Pahinga na alex! pic.twitter.com/rZ1mGAVem2 — Enchanting Star Mother Lily-Yoo (@lilyganados) September 30, 2026

On Thursday, Eala’s hopes of winning gold in the singles competition at the Asian Games came to an end as she was beaten in three sets by Xiyu Wang with the Chinese star winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 34 minutes to secure her place in the gold medal match.

Eala finishes her campaign with a bronze medal along with Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, who lost in the other semi-final, and she will now return to regular WTA Tour action at the Wuhan Open.

The 21-year-old opted to skip this week’s WTA 1000 China Open in order to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games with Olympic qualification also on the line.

The player who wins gold is guaranteed a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but all is not lost for Eala as she can still secure her place at the Games via her WTA ranking.