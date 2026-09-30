China Open withdrawal: 20 players OUT as Alex Eala, Jessica Pegula headline star-studded list

The 2026 China Open is now underway, and the number of players who have withdrawn from the hard-court WTA 1000 tournament has climbed to 20.

Main draw action at the National Tennis Center in Beijing began on Wednesday, and the 12-day women’s event will conclude on Sunday 11 October.

The China Open is the ninth of 10 WTA 1000 events in the season, and it is the first big women’s tournament after the US Open.

The WTA Asian swing started last week with the concurrent 500 tournaments in Singapore and Seoul.

A total of 17 players pulled out of the China Open women’s tournament before the draw was made on Monday.

Eight of these players would have been seeded: Jessica Pegula, Marta Kostyuk, Amanda Anisimova, Victoria Mboko, Sorana Cirstea, Alex Eala, Madison Keys and Emma Navarro.

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Pegula, Kostyuk, Anisimova, Mboko, Cirstea, Keys and Navarro all pulled out due to injuries, while Eala chose to compete at the ongoing Asian Games instead.

Anisimova, who was the defending champion in the Chinese capital, has been forced to end her 2026 season due to a wrist injury.

Mayar Sherif, the world No 52, became the latest woman to withdraw from Beijing — and third since the draw was made. The Egyptian’s place has been taken by Ma Yexin.

WTA China Open 2026 withdrawals

Jessica Pegula (world No 3) → replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

→ replaced by Anastasia Zakharova Marta Kostyuk (world No 10) → replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova

→ replaced by Kamilla Rakhimova Amanda Anisimova (world No 11) → replaced by Alina Charaeva

→ replaced by Alina Charaeva Victoria Mboko (world No 15) → replaced by Lanlana Tararudee

→ replaced by Lanlana Tararudee Sorana Cirstea (world No 16) → replaced by Polina Kudermetova

→ replaced by Polina Kudermetova Alex Eala (world No 18) → replaced by Petra Marcinko

→ replaced by Petra Marcinko Madison Keys (world No 23) → replaced by Paula Badosa

→ replaced by Paula Badosa Emma Navarro (world No 24) → replaced by Sofia Kenin

→ replaced by Sofia Kenin Hailey Baptiste (world No 39) → replaced by Katie Volynets

→ replaced by Katie Volynets Barbora Krejcikova (world No 44) → replaced by Eva Lys

→ replaced by Eva Lys Karolina Pliskova (world No 49) → replaced Magda Linette

→ replaced Magda Linette Mayar Sherif (world No 52) → replaced by Ma Yexin

→ replaced by Ma Yexin Zhang Shuai (world No 55) → replaced by Maria Timofeeva

→ replaced by Maria Timofeeva Jaqueline Cristian (world No 58) → replaced Alycia Parks

→ replaced Alycia Parks Tereza Valentova (world No 61) → replaced by Taylah Preston

→ replaced by Taylah Preston Alina Korneeva (world No 69) → replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova (LL)

→ replaced by Linda Fruhvirtova (LL) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 71) → replaced by Dayana Yastremska

→ replaced by Dayana Yastremska McCartney Kessler (world No 72) → replaced by Aoi Ito

→ replaced by Aoi Ito Petra Marcinko (world No 81) → replaced by Elvina Kalieva (LL)

→ replaced by Elvina Kalieva (LL) Emma Raducanu (world No 98) → replaced Sinja Kraus

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