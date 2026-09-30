Carlos Alcaraz gives his honest opinion on Juan Carlos Ferrero coaching return

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his thoughts on the prospect of his long-time former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero returning to the tour to work with another player.

Alcaraz and Ferrero parted ways in December 2025, bringing an end to a high-profile and hugely successful player-coach relationship that began in 2018, when Alcaraz was 15.

The 23-year-old Spanish star won 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, while working with Ferrero — who is a former world No 1 and French Open champion.

After the split, Samuel Lopez — who coaches at Ferrero’s academy — became Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

Prior to his partnership with Alcaraz, Ferrero coached Alexander Zverev between July 2017 and February 2018.

Speaking to Movistar+ earlier this month, Ferrero revealed he expects to make a return to coaching on professional circuit.

“This year, I’m very calm, enjoying my family and preparing for what’s coming next year,” said Ferrero.

“I think I’m going to return to the tennis circuit, but I can’t say with whom.”

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In an interview with Corriere della Sera in June, Ferrero divulged that he would be open to coaching Jannik Sinner — Alcaraz’s biggest rival.

“A few months ago, I would have said no: my split with Carlos was still fresh, and I wouldn’t have been ready,” the 2003 French Open winner said.

“But now that I feel stronger, I say: why not? Sinner loves to work hard and is willing to do whatever it takes to stay No. 1: I like that attitude. It would be wonderful to coach him.”

Alcaraz was asked about Ferrero’s anticipated return to the tour by journalist James Gray.

“He hasn’t told me anything. I’m very happy that he’s coming back to the circuit,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion said.

“We’ll see each other. It will be great. It doesn’t matter who he coaches, I think it will be very good.”

Alcaraz made his comeback from over four months out due to a right wrist injury to compete at the 2026 US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals.

The world No 3 is set to feature at the Japan Open, where he is the reigning champion.

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