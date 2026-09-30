Patrick Mouratoglou sends Roger Federer message as he pitches extreme change for 2027 Laver Cup

Patrick Mouratoglou wants to tweak the scoring system at the Laver Cup

Patrick Mouratoglou is a big fan of the Laver Cup but thinks the event should have gone further and drastically revamped the scoring system.

Amid concerns about scheduling and late-night finishes, the ongoing debate about ditching best-of-five set tennis at Grand Slams will not go away.

At last weekend’s Laver Cup, some proposed that the rest of tennis should adopt a 10-point tiebreak instead of a third set in a best-of-three set match in a bid to speed up the game.

Taylor Fritz has already come out against this change, stressing that it should remain at the Team World vs Team Europe event only.

Serena Williams’ former coach, Mouratoglou, thinks the Laver Cup is an “amazing competition”, a great product for the fans, and the way it blends past and present generations is second to none.

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But, Stefanos Tstsipas’ part-time coach feels the event should learn from his Ultimate Tennis Showdown competition, which includes matches being divided into timed quarters rather than sets, a 15-second shot clock for serves, coaching timeouts, and more.

In a message of sorts to Laver Cup founder Roger Federer and his agent Tony Godsick, Mouratoglou said in an Instagram video, “The only thing I regret, but that doesn’t affect the quality of the product, it’s the scoring system.

“There has been an effort put on the scoring system for the matches not to be too long, but I would have gone much further like what we do at UTS, a complete rethought of the scoring system.

“When you bring such a modern way of seeing tennis, you have to do it all the way. You can’t go halfway, but I think overall, this format is amazing.”

The Laver Cup has been praised for allowing players and coaches to offer advice and wisdom to athletes during matches, for getting such a buy-in from many of the sport’s biggest stars, the team camarderie and more.

Some detractors feel it is just a glorified exhibition that doesn’t matter a great deal. It was modelled after golf’s Ryder Cup but it seems it has a long way to go to match that event’s allure and global interest.

For now, the Laver Cup seems to be working. But changing it to another UTS, or something similar, seems counterproductive. The UTS is not really moving the needle on popular tennis reforms but that doesn’t mean changes can’t be made one day.

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