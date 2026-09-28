Taylor Fritz had a Laver Cup to forget as Team Europe defeated Team World at The O2 Arena in London.

Fritz didn’t earn a single point for Team World in his three matches, as he lost two doubles matches and a high-profile singles against Carlos Alcaraz.

Nevertheless, the American was an inspiring figure on the side of the court as he took up the mantle of one of Team World’s elderstatesman alongside captains Andre Agassi and Pat Rafter.

Despite his results in London, Fritz enjoyed the Laver Cup this year, although he does not want to see the ATP Tour try and replicate the format.

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Asked if the ATP Tour should introduce on-court coaching in a similar way to the Laver Cup, Fritz said: “No. Laver Cup is a team competition. That’s all there is to it. I have never been against coaching in a team competition.

“Sports that are teams makes sense. Tennis is an individual sport. So outside of this and outside of any other team competitions, I don’t think someone should be able to tell you what to do.”

On-court coaching is only currently allowed at team events, such as the Laver Cup, the Davis Cup, and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Coaching during matches has been a contentious issue in the sport and only recently was off-court coaching allowed by the authorities in the sport.

Off-court coaching was implemented from the 2025 season and many stars believe that has taken away from the individuality of the sport.

Denis Shapovalov was very outspoken about the change when it was introduced 18 months ago.

“Not just as a tennis player but as a fan of this sport it’s sad to see this new off-court coaching rule,” he wrote on social media when the ruling was announced. “Tennis is special because you are out there alone. Why are you trying to change the beauty of this game?”

Fritz was also unhappy with the move. In a social media post, the American wrote: “Can we stop ruining the one vs one mental and strategic aspect of the sport PLEASE.”

While most of the tennis world has grown used to off-court coaching, it would still be a very controversial move for the ATP Tour to allow on-court coaching.

It will likely never happen in the sport and Fritz is right to rally against the change, despite the recent success at the Laver Cup. The one-on-one aspect of tennis is its most interesting ingredient and it would be significantly watered down with on-court coaching.