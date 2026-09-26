Carlos Alcaraz revealed the two shots he has been practicing after he came through a thrilling Laver Cup encounter against Taylor Fritz.

After he lost to American Fritz in last year’s Laver Cup, Alcaraz got his revenge in thrilling fashion as he saved two match points before securing a 6-3, 4-6, 13-11.

It was a crucial moment in the match as Team World were on the brink of taking a decisive lead, but Alcaraz’s win ensured they stayed in tough with their rivals.

When Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev then won their doubles match against Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima, Team Europe secured a 7-5 advantage heading into the final day of action at London’s O2 Arena.

Alcaraz was jubilant after his win and he secured the victory by planting one of his trademark drop shots, which Fritz failed to return.

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“I really had a sense of it (the drop shot), so in those really close, important moments, I tried to use it because it was a really good weapon for me,” said Alcaraz. “I’ve been practicing the drop shot since I was a little kid. It’s part of my game.”

Alcaraz also revealed that the smile that was etched on his face in front of the huge crowd was crucial to his victory.

“Every time I smile, it feels like I’m having fun and I’m relaxed,” he said. “When that time comes, it’s when I play my best tennis. It’s important to accept the moment, even if it’s break point down or 6-all in the tiebreak. You have to accept those moments.”

In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz suggested the short break he took after losing against Ben Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals earlier this month was vital to ensure he was ready for the Laver Cup.

“The week and a half or two weeks I had after the US Open was really important for me,” he stated. “I took off almost a week without touching a racket to recover the body well after a physically demanding US Open.

“Slowly, I am getting back to my normal rhythm tennis-wise, and my serve has been a really important weapon to me. I have made a couple of small changes and it has been working out.”

Alcaraz has been picked to play the third match in the Laver Cup on Sunday and if his European team-mates win the first two matches, he will not be required to play again.

Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensic will open the action on Sunday for the European team when they take on the powerful Team World pairing of Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz.

French Open and US Open champion Alexander Zverev will then play Learner Tien in the second match and if Europe win both, they will lift the Laver Cup.

If required, Alcaraz will play De Minaur in the third match of the day and Rafael Jodar will play Fritz in the decisive match if the tie gets that far.

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