Roger Federer being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026.

Roger Federer has revealed that he experienced a ‘reality check’ following his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, describing the event as a ‘beautiful moment’ in his life.

The Swiss legend was officially inducted into the esteemed group on August 29 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Federer was an obvious first-ballot selection after winning 20 Grand Slam titles and spending 310 weeks as the world No 1, while also lifting 103 singles titles overall.

Speaking in front of fellow legends such as John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Stefan Edberg and Billie Jean King, the maestro struggled to get through more than a handful of sentences before his emotions became too much to contain.

The induction is generally regarded as the highest lifetime honour a retired tennis player can receive, cementing their place among the greats of the sport.

Speaking to the Laver Cup website, Federer reflected on the honour and revealed that it provided a ‘reality check’ about his overall career.

“It’s a reality check in a major way. I played such a small part in the big scheme of things in tennis. Tennis is always the winner, the biggest of all,” he stated.

“But that I maybe played a small role in it is kind of cool for me.

“Hopefully, I made people dream and believe that they could do it themselves, or just let them forget about everyday worries, or have them travel around the world and follow me and see me play tennis.

“That Hall of Fame weekend brought back all those memories. I had a lot of people come up to me and just thank me for playing tennis. That was obviously very sweet. But, like I said, it’s a great reality check. It was a beautiful moment. I’m happy I could live it.”

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Federer’s comments came on the opening day of the 2026 Laver Cup, an exhibition event he helped create alongside his management company, TEAM8.

The tournament features high-profile players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur.

“I really hope that the players who come through the Laver Cup experience leave the weekend super-energised, that they look back at a great learning experience, as well,” he added.

“That would be something that I would really hope for. It was for me anyways. I loved all the Laver Cups I played. I learned so much from [Bjorn] Borg, and running into Johnny Mac, and being able to spend a little bit more time with Rod Laver, who I have such admiration for.

“I hope that the players feel the same way. I hope, not only for the players that it’s special, but for the fans and the media to see the ecosystem of tennis. The captains and vice-captains, as well.

“Over time, there will be changes, I assume, and they will also be part of the fabric and see what the new generation thinks, what they can learn from them and vice versa. The storytelling.

“There are just so many positives that have come out of Laver Cup that I never thought would shine in such an incredible way.”