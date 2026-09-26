Andy Murray has had his say on the recent influencer controversy at this year’s US Open before revealing one of his ‘favourites players to watch’ despite the player not being ranked inside the world’s top 10.

In New York, a large group of influencers forced a pause in the match between Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Zakharova.

The influencers were using a bright ring light and staging a photoshoot during play, creating enough noise for the umpire to briefly stop the match and demand that they sit down.

This became a recurring theme throughout the event, with Arthur Ashe Stadium known to be the loudest of the main courts at the Grand Slams.

Murray, who is no stranger to using social media for both promotion and comedy, weighed in on the controversy and made clear that tournaments should be stricter when it comes to enforcing etiquette.

“I mean, I only saw a few headlines about it. I didn’t watch much of the US Open, to be honest,” the Brit stated during an appearance on The Sports Agents.

“But that’s part of society now. You’re going to have influencers at many different events and stuff.”

“But it has to, that doesn’t mean that they should be exempt from respecting like the etiquette and the rules of the sport.

“Making lots of noise during a point is not something that happens in tennis. So just like another fan, if you come in to watch, if you’re making loads of noise, well then you’re going to get kicked out.”

“Well, maybe I can’t go to Wimbledon next year then.”

Unlike the US Open, Wimbledon has announced that it will not grant accreditation to influencers in 2027 and will also require security to confiscate ring lights or any similar equipment.

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The Brit, whilst watching from the sidelines of the Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena, gave high praise to Learner Tien, who he ‘really enjoys watching’.

At just 20 years old, the American has already won two ATP singles titles, in Metz in 2025 and Geneva in 2026, and reached the quarter-finals of this year’s Australian Open.

Tien also became the youngest American man to reach a Masters 1000 semi-final since Andy Roddick in 2002 when he achieved the feat at the most recent edition of the Montreal Masters.

Following that run, he reached a new career-high ranking of world No 12 and currently sits just one place below that.

“Learner Tien is one of my favourite players to watch right now,” Murray revealed during a social media clip on The Set, a new channel set up by himself and his brother, Jamie.

“Young American player, it’s quite different to how a lot of how the players play these days.

“Like the game has become more about, I would say, a power base game, but he’s a slightly different type of players.

“He plays with a little bit more feel, not the biggest shots, but very, like, intelligent – plays a very smart game and, yeah, I really enjoy watching him.”