Alex Michelsen struggled “to keep it together” after his gut-wrenching defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the US Open and it resulted in the pair producing a heartwarming moment at the net.

The 22-year-old Michelsen appeared to be on course to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final as he came out to serve for the match at 7-5, 6-3, 5-4, but his fellow American staged a dramatic comeback as he broke in game 10 and went to win the third set, fourth set and, ultimately, the match.

The world No 46 also had the early advantage in the deciding set as he was up 3-0, but Tiafoe broke back in game five and went on to edge the tie-breaker for a 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) win in four hours and 39 minutes.

But perhaps the moment of the day came after the chair umpire declared game, set and match Mr Tiafoe as the two rivals embraced at the net before the tears started to roll down Michelsen’s face with Tiafoe hugging him tightly.

Words were shared and Michelsen revealed during his post-match press conference: “I wasn’t saying much, I was trying to keep it together and I didn’t do a good job of that.

“But he was saying a lot of, you know, nice personal things. You know, you’ll be there, you know, when I’m older, you’re going to be here and, you know, we’re going to play again this type of circumstance and all that good stuff.

“You know, he’s a great guy for consoling me in that moment.”

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Losing from 5-4 was always going to leave a scar, but the American youngster is trying to see his glass as half full after reaching the last eight at the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

“It’s a tough match, but you know, I fought as hard as I could and it just didn’t go my way today,” he said. “It got a little tight at 5-4 in the third, but at the end of the day, made my first quarter-final of a Slam, lost to, you know, like I said in my other press conference, someone that is probably a top-five player here in Francis. So trying to keep my head high and onto the next one.”

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For Tiafoe, it is a third semi-final in New York and he hopes he can finally go at least one better this time around, although he was mindful not to celebrate too much after Michelen’s breakdown at the end of their match.

“I’m pumped about it,” the 11th seed said. “I’m super excited about it, but I don’t feel like it’s, of course, I mean, this is a crazy match, so of course I’m extremely pumped up, but … I just want to continue. I just want to keep going.

“I have higher hopes for myself. So yeah, it’s great [but] the tournament is still going. There’s a lot more tennis to be played, a lot more sets to be played, and a lot more physical things to be done. We’re going to enjoy this, but we got to keep going.”