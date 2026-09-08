Frances Tiafoe came back from the brink of defeat to secure an epic win against Alex Michelsen at the US Open and he will be rewarded with a new career-high ranking.

Mickelsen served for the match after opening up a two-set lead and it appeared there would be no way back for Tiafoe.

Yet this all-American clash would have some dramatic twists and after a storming revival from Tiafoe as he capitalised on Michelsen’s nerves at the end of the third set, he found a way to secure a 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6(6) win.

“In the end I slowly, slowly started to get into my rhythm and started playing better and better but he’s a hell of a player,” said Tiafoe.

“He easily should have won today. Shout out to Alex Michelsen.

“Everyone was asleep the first couple of hours and I was asleep with you all. As it went along, the energy was incredible.”

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Tiafoe is now guaranteed a $1,450,000 prize money windfall from his run to another US Open semi-final and he will also achieve a career-high ranking when the list is updated on Monday.

His previous career-high ranking was No 10, but Tiafoe is up to No 8 in the live ATP Rankings and he will leap up even higher if he makes it through to his first US Open final.

Tiafoe’s joy was contrasted by Michelsen’s despair, as he broke down in tears and shared a long embrace with Tiafoe after their thrilling two-hour-and-22-minute contest.

“You can’t help but feel sorry for Alex Michelsen, considering how close he was and we all know Frances is a fan favourite in this situation,” said former British No 1 Laura Robson on Sky Sports.

“The tears started coming from Michelsen. It was like a punch in the gut for me and I don’t even know him.

“Having been in these situations when you’re so close to the finishing line and you know it’s on your racket, I think that’s the worst feeling. You know that you kind of did choke a little bit. That’s the absolute worst.

“Brutal day for him but you have to tip your cap to Frances for turning that match around.”

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Michelsen will take home $780,000 in prize money, but that will only be most compensation after missing out on a chance to make it through to his first Grand Slam semi-final.

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